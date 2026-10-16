By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 16, 2026

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s life began to crumble when her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., who had dated her for six years, ended the courtship after he found a new love interest in Bettina Anderson, a younger, slimmer socialite whose face didn’t resemble melted ice cream.

Guilfoyle had an incurable plastic surgery addiction and a vindictive personality, according to a current White House staffer and a former Secret Service agent who had been stationed at Mar-a-Lago during the latter half of President Trump’s first term.

Out of the gate, Guilfoyle was an odd choice for Don Jr. Men of means, especially conservative ones, typically date younger women.

When Don Jr. and Kimberly hooked up, he was 40, and she was 49, a decade-old age gap, and she dominated his life.

Guilfoyle, our Mar-a-Lago source said, was prone to violent temper tantrums that surfaced over minor inconveniences.

If a waiter brought her the wrong drink, for example, she’d go full-blown Karen: “Do you know who I am? I’m soon-to-be Kimberly Trump. I can have you fired and make sure you never work in hospitality, or anywhere, again.”

The same source recounted a July 2017 incident when Guilfoyle, lounging poolside at Mar-a-Lago, spent 45 minutes screaming hysterically at a bartender for filling her flute with the wrong brand of champagne, a conclusion she had deduced not by tasting it but by the beverage’s opacity and effervescence.

“You ever heard the Buckcherry song ‘Crazy Bitch,’ Kim was that on steroids,” the former Secret Service source said. No one, and I do mean no one, liked her, so I got no fucking clue what Don Jr. saw in her.”

Making matters worse, Don Jr. had knowingly courted the ex-wife of his father’s nemesis, Deep State Gavin Newsom.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIX – Gavin Newsom)

In December 2001, Newsom and Guilfoyle exchanged marital vows at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church in San Francisco, with Guilfoyle swearing undying fealty to her new husband. They honeymooned in Greece, consummating their union.

In today’s world, though, marriages are ephemeral, impulse decisions soon regretted.

On paper, they divorced in 2005 because their demanding, high-profile careers and the challenge of maintaining a long-distance marriage across opposite coasts strained their relationship.

In reality, however, Guilfoyle was gangbanging Black men behind his back, and Guilfoyle had found child pornography on Newsom’s laptop.

In short, they were a match made in hell. With dirt on each other, they agreed to separate amicably and keep it buried.

Astonishingly, when Don Jr. and Guilfoyle connected, neither he nor the MAGA sphere unearthed Guilfoy’s libidinous history; instead, MAGA welcomed her into the fold. In Guilfoyle, many MAGA saw a reformed woman who must’ve emerged reborn from the quiet wreckage of her own reflection.

Why else would she abandon Newsom for Don Jr.? Except she hadn’t abandoned one man for another—Don Jr. and Guilfoyle first met in 2007, two years after she and Newsom divorced.

Less than a year following their breakup, a seemingly repentant Guilfoyle found employment at Fox News—solidifying her MAGAness—from 2006 to 2018.

Don. Jr., though, had stepped out on Guilfoyle while they were still engaged.

Paparazzi photographed Don Jr. and Bettina Andersson swapping spit in July 2024 at the Republican National Convention and again in December at a Palm Beach country club.

Reportedly, the tabloid photos blindsided Guilfoyle, and the pair dissolved their union on Christmas Day, 2024.

Our White House source said, “When Donald Trump Jr. broke it off, Kimberly went batshit crazy, and I mean total fucking lunacy. She was always nuts, but went cra-cra, stalked Don Jr. and Ms. Anderson, and hired PIs to follow them. She was texting Don Jr. 500 times a day, begging him to reconsider. Wasn’t about love—status. She couldn’t stomach the thought of not being a future Trump.”

When it became clear that Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson were dating steadily, Guilfoyle allegedly told Don Jr. she’d expose his “secrets” unless his father, President Trump, appointed her to a position of power.

On September 29, 2025, she was sworn in as the first female US ambassador to Greece.

Guilfoyle’s fall from grace has been widely reported and confirmed, so that we won’t rehash it.

In short, she lived a lavish lifestyle, burned through her personal cash, and had to beg her numerous lovers for cash to cover credit card bills, promising them an audience with President Trump.

By then, President Trump had thrown Guilfoyle under the bus.

Responding to media questions, President Trump said, “Guilfoyle isn’t my family. I guess she dated my son for a long time. I really don’t know anything about her.”

That’s provably false, as Guilfoyle appeared in Trump family Christmas photographs showing Don Jr. and Guilfoyle flanking President Trump.

Regardless, Guilfoyle learned on October 12, on live television, that President Trump demanded her resignation.

The administration’s newly minted press secretary, the undeniably gorgeous and eloquent patriot Katie Zacharia, told a Daily Mail reporter that President Trump had commanded Guilfoyle to step down.

On October 13, Guilfoyle emailed White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, claiming to have a “burn book” that would torch President Trump, his family, and Cabinet members unless she received a proactive presidential pardon and $50m in cash, our White House source said.

The moral of the story: a leopard never changes its spots.

We’ll update as more info becomes available.

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