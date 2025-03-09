By Leif Brännström

Information is scarce, but the information applies to exercises in which the United States is an important piece of the puzzle for the entirety of the exercise activities in Europe and, by extension, the defense of the European continent.

According to Expressen's sources, the American planning halt does not apply to decided exercises that are to be carried out in 2025.

"This applies to exercises that are currently on the "drawing board", i.e. a little further ahead, says one of Expressen's sources.

If the decision stands, it means that Sweden and other NATO countries will be forced to plan exercises without American participation or with only small American units in the exercises.

The United States wants to reduce military spending in Europe and put it elsewhere.

President Trump has expressed that he wants to prioritize the Indo-Pacific region, and then it is mainly about highlighting China.

The hangar plate of the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman. From here, out in the North Sea, fighter jets took off that practiced mock attacks with the Swedish Jan 39 Gripen inside the Gulf of Finland. The planes were air-refueled on their way to their targets. Photo: ANNA-KARIN NILSSON

The bitter signal from the other side of the Atlantic is the latest sign of an expected decline in American involvement in Europe.

American presence in military exercises has been a frequent feature in Sweden long before Sweden's NATO accession.

American soldiers and vehicles at the regiment I 19 in Boden during the Immediate Response exercise last year. Photo: SIMON ELIASSON

From the American side, they have been particularly fond of training in a winter environment, but they have also participated in larger, high-profile exercises and logistical operations where it has been a matter of moving troops, including by train from Narvik to Haparanda.

The American planning halt is news for former Lieutenant Colonel Joakim Paasikivi.

"If this is true, it is in line with what has been reported that the Pentagon will not spend more money on European command, African command and Central Command, that is, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

"If you don't practice, the chances of being effective in case you fight together are reduced," says Joakim Paasikivi. Photo: JONAS ENG

Joakim Paasikivi says that there is an American logic to this.

"If this is true, which is not unlikely since they talk about a reduced commitment and that it is Indo-Pacific Command that applies, it will be a logical consequence that they will not spend as much energy, time and money on training in Europe.

Harder to fight together

Reduced U.S. military exercise activities in Europe will have direct consequences, according to Paasikivi.

"Of course, then the conditions for having joint operations with the Americans go down.

How important are joint exercises?

"Exercises serve two purposes. Firstly, that you practice in relevant terrain, as a rule where there is snow, cold, wet and difficult conditions. Firstly, that you get to know each other, which is at least as important. It is not a question of common methods, but of understanding each other. If you don't practice, the chances of being effective in case you fight together are reduced.

Great American interest in Sweden

Joakim Paasikivi says that there has been a great American interest in Sweden and Finland, and since old with the Marine Corps in Norway, where the United States previously had several hundred soldiers stationed.

In the summer of 2024, Minister of Defense Pål Jonson signed a letter of intent on cooperation between Sweden and the US state of New York.

The cooperation applies between the Armed Forces and the National Guard in New York, within the framework of the USA's so-called State Partnership Program (SPP).

"We'll see what happens with the agreement with the exchange with the U.S. National Guard. It will be a clear gauge of temperature," says Joakim Paasikivi.

Sofia Kalmeborg, press secretary at the Swedish Armed Forces, says about the information:

"It's nothing we can comment on. It is not confirmed information either. We continue to work with the United States, with whom we have a good cooperation. It is an important military partner.

