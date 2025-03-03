"The United States will no longer provide military assistance to Ukraine, peace negotiations are a priority," the White House said.

"We are no longer going to just write blank checks for a war in a very distant country without a real, lasting peace," said Caroline Leavitt, a spokesman for the Trump administration, commenting on Zelensky's public dispute with President Trump and VP Vance.

"It was great that the cameras were working because the American people and the whole world could see what President Trump and his team were dealing with behind closed doors in negotiations with the Ukrainians," she added.

White House Speaker Leavitt also stated that:

Any good deal, whether in business or politics, usually leaves both sides a little unhappy. And unfortunately for Zelensky, I think he refused to acknowledge the practical reality of this war.

The United States is not going to finance an armed conflict on Ukraine — The White House

The administration of US President Donald Trump is not going to continue to finance the armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

This was stated in an interview with Fox News by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt. She stressed that Washington’s main goal is peace talks.

“We are not going to just write checks for a war going far away from us, without a real, long—term peace,” the speaker said.

“President Trump wants peace. But for negotiations, both sides must sit down at the table and have a dialogue. In a good deal, both sides usually leave a little dissatisfied. Vladimir Zelensky does not understand this,” Leavitt explained.

Recall that, according to The Washington Post, the administration of President Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of stopping the supply of military aid to Kiev after an altercation between the American leader and the head of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, at the White House.

This possibility is considered a response to the behavior of the Ukrainian president in the Oval Office and “his obvious intransigence regarding the peace process.”

As reported by EADaily, earlier US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky does not seek to make peace.

