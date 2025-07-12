Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
33m

Hot Damn! Things are falling in place, Demonrats and RINO's are failing and falling like flies. The America First policy is taking over America, BIGLY! Thank GOD and Trumps MAGA! WWG1WGA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture