Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just Me!'s avatar
Just Me!
5h

Right on! It's about time evidence of these trials and executions will be shown to the public. They must also bring back public executions for all to see...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Craig's avatar
Craig
4h

Has anyone looked into the Samson Option? Trump is not a peace president.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture