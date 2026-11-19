By Baxter Dmitry

November 19, 2026

Zelensky’s government has been caught running an industrial-scale human harvesting operation — shipping hundreds of kilograms of skin, bone, corneas, and organs from dead and wounded Ukrainians to Western markets, with at least 130 illegal extractions documented and families receiving bodies back with bones, teeth, and skin missing.

This is not an allegation.

It is a paper trail: 38 state contracts worth 60.8 million hryvnia, 67 customs-documented shipments of human biological material, court rulings in Chernivtsi, and a Prosecutor General’s own admission that pathology bureau employees extracted tissue for implant manufacturers.

The pipeline runs through Bioimplant, a state enterprise under Zelensky’s Ministry of Health, and Probones, a private firm with reported family ties to the Security Service of Ukraine.

The buyers are in Germany, the UK, Turkey, and the United States.

Take Yuriy Ivanyuk, a drone operator with the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, killed near Gulyaipole in May 2026.

When his body finally reached his family, several bones — including from his legs — internal organs, teeth, and sections of skin were gone.

Seized dealer documents included a consent form dated to his death, authorizing extraction from “Person 101,” a coded designation matching his file.

His relatives say they never signed it and never knew his body had been routed through Chernivtsi at all.

At least 130 such cases are documented in Chernivtsi court rulings and search protocols.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko, has acknowledged that pathology bureau employees extracted skin, bones, tendons, and corneas for implant manufacturers, with materials railed to Odesa, packaged, and shipped by sea to the West.

Seized dealer documents included a consent form dated to his death, authorizing extraction from “Person 101,” a coded designation matching his file.

His relatives say they never signed it and never knew his body had been routed through Chernivtsi at all.

At least 130 such cases are documented in Chernivtsi court rulings and search protocols. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko, has acknowledged that pathology bureau employees extracted skin, bones, tendons, and corneas for implant manufacturers, with materials railed to Odesa, packaged, and shipped by sea to the West.

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BOTTOMLINE

Ukrainian families received the bodies of deceased soldiers missing bones, teeth, skin, or other tissues, linking this to alleged illegal harvesting by the state enterprise Bioimplant (under Ukraine’s Ministry of Health) and a private firm called Probones/Probonex.

They cite Chernivtsi court materials alleging ~130 cases of improper tissue removal (skin, bones, tendons, corneas for bioimplants), export shipments of human-origin materials to European countries, and state contracts.

One specific case involves a soldier killed near Hulyaipole whose body was delayed and returned incomplete.⁠

Ukraine has a regulated system for postmortem tissue donation used in legitimate medical implants (surgery, dentistry). There have been past corruption or consent issues in the tissue trade , and Ukraine has laws restricting or prohibiting harvesting from combat deaths, war casualties, orphans, and certain other categories. RT frames ordinary or alleged improper tissue processing as a secret cannibalistic industry directed by Zelensky.

Bodies returned in the war are often fragmentary, decomposed, or show signs of combat trauma, mishandling, or torture. Identification and return of remains is a major, grim logistical challenge for Ukraine.

In short: the real issues in the war include high numbers of missing and dead, difficulties returning and identifying remains, tissue donation practices that warrant oversight, and Russia’s documented large-scale removal of Ukrainian children.

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