By Randy DeSoto

January 28, 2026

Eric Schwalm, who identified himself as a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, says the tactics being employed in Minneapolis by leftists agitators are reminiscent of insurgency tactics he witnessed in Afghanistan.

His comments came in response to the reported infiltration of a Signal group chat being used by leftists to track and thwart Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Fox News reported.

Encrypted Signal messages show ‘rapid responders’ mobilized demonstrators to harass federal agents, then socialist groups capitalized on the killing to foment protests.

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams, who is on the ground in Minneapolis, posted Sunday on social media, “I’ve covered a lot of protests. Never seen anything quite like this. Organized is an understatement.”

“These people have spotters… all over the city,” she told Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier this month. “So they see who pulls in and out of the federal building, whether they’re ICE agents or not. They want to track you down, they want to put you in a database, and then it’s shared, according to DHS sources, through Signal chats.”

WATCH: Alexis McAdams on X: “This isn’t a protest — it’s an operation. Anti-ICE activists in Minneapolis rapidly track, doxx, and harass anyone they believe is tied to ICE. They take pics of you, your license plate, & upload to their “data base”. Follow you, harass you, & try to stop active https://t.co/s9m54zSIrW” / X

Schwalm posted Sunday on X,

He went on to argue that there is nothing “spontaneous” about what’s happening in Minneapolis.

President Trump Sending in the Great Tom Homan to Personally Take Command in Minneapolis and Reassigning Bovino after the shooting.

Former CIA officer Rick de la Torre agreed with Schwalm’s assessment, posting on X,

Vice President J.D. Vance, himself a Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq, wrote Saturday on X,

JD Vance Blows Away Targets Hundreds of Yards Away, While Walz Packed Tampons into Boys’ Rooms

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted Saturday following the death of 37-year-old agitator Alex Pretti, who had a gun on his person when he got into a skirmish with Border Patrol officers,

Disgraceful Tim Walz Says, ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ Is Playing Out in MN, Won’t Admit ICE Is Arresting Child Molesters and Murderers

That is the whole point of the leftists’ insurgency: Force the “invaders” to leave.

Walz told reporters on Sunday, “If it was the intention of Donald Trump to make an example of Minnesota, then I’m damn proud of the example that the world is seeing.”

“Damn proud?” His and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s hot rhetoric and defiant stand may have helped get at least two people killed.

Jacob Frey Says Immigrants Being Caught by ICE ‘Are Not a Problem for Minneapolis’

President Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday that he had a “very good call” with Walz about working together to remove criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota.

President Trump Says Walz Has Agreed to Fully Cooperate with Feds Amid Crime Crackdown in Minnesota

Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail and the insurgency can end.

BOTTOMLINE

In December 2025, Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), under the Trump administration, initiated “Operation Metro Surge” in Minnesota, primarily targeting the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area.

This operation involves deploying over 3,000 federal agents, including those from ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), to arrest undocumented immigrants with criminal records, such as murderers, rapists, gang members, and those involved in fraud.

DHS describes it as the “largest immigration operation ever,” with around 3,000 arrests reported in the first six weeks, focusing on “the worst of the worst.”

Eric Schwalm, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Warrant Officer with experience in counterinsurgency operations in Iraq (Anbar) and Afghanistan (Helmand), posted on X on January 25, 2026, describing the protesters’ tactics as “low-level insurgency infrastructure” rather than mere protests.

This view was amplified by right-leaning figures like former CIA officer Rick de la Torre, who agreed it’s “closer to insurgency than protest,” and Vice President J.D. Vance, who blamed “far-left agitators working with local authorities.”

