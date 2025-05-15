The "Storm" referenced above is the big end date for QAnon, when President Trump is supposed to round up all of his political enemies and hang them in public after a brief military tribunal. Some reports claim staggering numbers, such as 562,500 sealed indictments as of March 2025. Over 500,000 sealed indictments have now been activated and are being executed globally. FIND OUT WHO AMONG YOUR FAVORITE DEEP STATE CRIMINALS WAS EXECUTED BY THE JUDGE ADVOCATE CORPS (OMG) AND OFFICE OF MILITARY COMMISSIONS.