March 3, 2026

Three US soldiers were killed in action and five others seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury in Yemen, US Central Command said in a statement on Sunday.

The announcement confirmed that major combat operations are ongoing as American forces continue strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets.

According to CENTCOM, several additional personnel sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are in the process of being returned to duty.

US Central Command announces sinking an Iranian ship in the Gulf of Oman, March 1, 2026. X/CENTCOM)

The US military said the situation remains fluid as operations continue in the region.

The statement said further details, including the identities of those killed, would be withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified. US officials emphasized that the response effort remains underway amid continued fighting.

The casualties come amid an intensified US-Israel offensive targeting Iran’s military infrastructure, missile systems and command centers.

Washington coordinated with Jerusalem in a series of strikes designed to degrade Tehran’s strategic capabilities and counter threats to regional security.

IDF carrying out airstrikes against Iran as part of operations to remove Islamic Regime

The IDF has carried out extensive aerial operations against Iranian regime facilities and strategic sites as part of the coordinated campaign.

Combined, the air forces have dropped over 1,200 bombs on Iranian targets

US officials have framed the joint campaign as a necessary response to escalating threats, following diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear program and regional activities.

The operation marks one of the most significant instances of direct military coordination between the United States and Israel against Iranian targets.

CENTCOM reiterated that major combat operations continue under Operation Epic Fury and stressed its commitment to protecting American forces while strengthening security cooperation with Israel.

“We will continue to take appropriate action to protect our forces and ensure regional stability,” the command said.

