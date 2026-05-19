By Drieu Godefridi

May 19, 2026

As the Castro dictatorship in Cuba teeters on the brink of total collapse amid massive blackouts, fuel shortages, and street protests, one thing is crystal clear: the global communist experiment is finally gasping its last breath.

Even as the North Korean hermit kingdom clings to its grotesque survival, and Communist China masquerades as a “people’s republic” while running a high-tech surveillance tyranny that murders dissidents and harvests organs, the writing is on the wall.

The regime in Havana, propped up for decades by lies, repression, and Western useful idiots, is facing its death throes.

Protesters are ransacking Communist Party offices, blackouts stretch for days, and the island’s economy has hit rock bottom.

This isn’t just another “Special Period” crisis — it’s the end of an era.

And as the dust settles, patriots and truth-seekers must ask the uncomfortable question the globalist left has spent generations dodging:

Why hasn’t there been a Nuremberg Trial for Communism?

One Hundred Million Victims — Sacrificed on the Altar of “Equality”

According to The Black Book of Communism, the butcher’s bill for this blood-soaked ideology stands at over 100 million dead.

That’s 65 million in China under Mao, 20 million in the Soviet Union, millions more in Cambodia’s Killing Fields, North Korea, Ethiopia, Vietnam, and yes — thousands upon thousands in Cuba under Fidel and Raúl Castro.

These weren’t abstract statistics. They were fathers, mothers, children, dissidents, Christians, farmers, and anyone who dared resist the utopian fever dream of “real equality.”

Equality, as it turns out, was never the goal. It was the mask for raw envy, power lust, and the destruction of the human spirit.

Communism doesn’t lift people up — it drags everyone down to the lowest common denominator while a tiny elite of party bosses live like kings.

In Cuba, the “workers’ paradise” delivered poverty, ration cards, secret police, firing squads, and political prisons.

Families torn apart. Dissidents tortured and disappeared.

Yet Hollywood celebrities, Ivy League professors, and European socialists jetted in for photo-ops with the bearded tyrant while the gulags filled up.

They cheered the revolution even as rape, murder, and abduction of opponents were standard operating procedure.

The same goes for the broader communist horror show. The Soviet famines.

The Great Leap Forward that starved tens of millions. The Cultural Revolution’s madness. Pol Pot’s Year Zero genocide.

All sold to gullible Westerners as noble experiments by fellow travelers in the media, academia, and politics who never had to live under the boot.

Accomplices Must Be Held Accountable Too

A true reckoning cannot stop at the direct perpetrators — the Castros, the Maos, the Lenins, and their modern heirs in Beijing and Pyongyang.

It must expose and judge their accomplices: the Western elites who whitewashed these crimes, funneled money and legitimacy to the regimes, and smeared anti-communist heroes like Ronald Reagan as warmongers.

Louis Michel, one of the great collaborators with Fidel Castro

How many European intellectuals spent the Cold War defending Castro while his goons executed opponents?

How many American Democrats and Hollywood leftists vacationed in Havana, ignoring the desperate rafters fleeing to Florida on inner tubes?

These people weren’t naive — many were active enablers of evil.

Their “solidarity” came with body counts.

We owe it to the victims — the 100 million souls extinguished in the name of a lie that has never worked, cannot work, and will never work because it defies human nature, economics, and basic reality.

Real equality before the law? Absolutely. Forced equality of outcome?

A demonic fantasy that always ends in tyranny and mass graves.

The Time for Justice Is Now

With Cuba collapsing under the weight of its own failures — and under pressure from a resurgent America First agenda — the moment has arrived.

A Nuremberg-style tribunal for communism would catalog the crimes, name the guilty (living and dead), and deliver a verdict that echoes through history: Communism is a crime against humanity.

No more excuses: “it wasn’t real communism.” No more letting leftist professors indoctrinate another generation with this poison.

The fall of the Castro regime should be the final nail in the coffin — and the starting gun for a Global Day of Reckoning.

The memory of the dead demands it. The freedom of the living depends on it.

America must lead the way. Never forget. Never allow this evil to rise again.

READ MORE:

REPORT: Communist Cuba Stockpiling Drones Amid Fears of Potential U.S. Military Action

President Trump Issues a Dire Warning to Cuba as He Cuts Off ALL Oil and Money to the Island Dictatorship – Then He Teases a New Leader for Cuba

Pentagon Reportedly Advancing Contingency Plans for Potential Military Action in Cuba

BATTLESTATIONS GITMO!

Crazy Cubans Try Sneaking into GITMO to Steal Diesel to Fuel Generators Amid Widespread Blackouts

COMING STORM: CUBA Next on President Trump’s Hitlist 64 Years After Cold War Standoff Nearly Sparked Nuclear World War III… Will It Happen AGAIN?

BOTTOMLINE

The current crisis in Cuba is real and severe.

As of mid-May 2026, the island is facing fuel exhaustion, nationwide blackouts lasting up to 22 hours a day, sporadic protests in Havana and elsewhere, and a deepening humanitarian strain from shortages of food, electricity, and transport.

The energy minister has publicly stated reserves are depleted after Russian shipments ran out. U.S. sanctions (oil blockade following Venezuela’s shift) have intensified the pressure, with recent CIA Director visits to Havana signaling negotiations over aid tied to reforms.

Communism—specifically the Marxist-Leninist model of one-party state control, central planning, and class-based elimination of “enemies”—produced the largest body count of any 20th-century ideology by orders of magnitude.

The Black Book of Communism (drawing on archives opened after the Soviet collapse) documented roughly 94–100 million deaths from executions, engineered famines, gulags, purges, and forced labor across the USSR, China, Cambodia, North Korea, Ethiopia, and elsewhere.

History’s lesson is clear: power concentrated in the name of the people almost always ends up devouring them.

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