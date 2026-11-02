By Emma Frederickson

November 2, 2026

The U.S. government perpetuated myths about UFOs at Area 51 , according to an exposé from The Wall Street Journal.

Former officials may have unknowingly advanced similar myths about aliens and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) in Congressional hearings.

These stories may have spread because we assume the government knows more than we do, an expert explains.

The U.S. government allegedly recovered crashed UFOs with “non-human biologics” on board, suggesting aliens, according to Dave Grusch, a former member of the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

Grusch was one of several whistleblowers who testified at a congressional hearing regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) two summers ago.

Everything You Need to Know About the Bizarre Congressional Hearing on UFOs

Crashed UFOs, “non-human biologics,” and defense contractor skimming were all on the table.

While explosive, his claims have never been authenticated, and Grusch himself has admitted that he’s never seen crashed UAPs with his own eyes.

And that July 2022 congressional hearing wasn’t the first time whistleblowers sounded the UAP alarm.

In 2022, officials created a new department called the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to address concerns related to all things extraterrestrial.

When the office was founded, the task force had two main jobs.

The first was to collect data on UAP sightings, most of which they chalked up to balloons, satellites, and birds.

The second was to investigate claims that the Pentagon operated a secret division to harvest alien technology; shockingly, the team found the Pentagon was doing quite the opposite.

AARO discovered that Washington was behind at least one myth about extraterrestrial spacecrafts, according to a bombshell Wall Street Journal report published earlier this month.

Some of the fabrications uncovered by Sean Kirkpatrick, the former head of AARO, seem unthinkable.

Others align suspiciously well with the alleged experiences of recent whistleblowers—who may have unknowingly perpetuated UFO myths, themselves.

One of the schemes started back in the 1980s just outside what is perhaps the most iconic UFO site in the world: Area 51.

The Pentagon team interviewed a now-retired Air Force colonel who admitted that he fed doctored images of flying saucers to a nearby bar to create a cover for the top-secret site.

Unbeknownst to locals, the Air Force was developing advanced stealth fighters to gain a critical post-Cold-War edge on the Soviet Union.

Officials felt it was better to let the public think they saw a UAP rather than risk leaking information about U.S. weapons developments to the Soviets.

Perhaps these rumors worked a little too well, as we still see ripples of that falsehood today.

Even just a few years ago in 2019, social media was overrun with the “Storm Area 51 trend” in which internet users joked about breaking into the base to see if there were any little green men hiding there.

The lighthearted internet fun turned much more serious when people actually showed up to the site, resulting in at least one person getting arrested at the base.

Kirkpatrick and his team also investigated an incident from 1967 when a group of Airmen saw a glowing orange oval hovering above the front gates of their outpost.

Shortly after, an alarm sounded, telling the Air Force captain, Robert Salas, that their missiles were disabled.

According to the Journal, Salas told Kirkpatrick that he was taken back to base and ordered never to discuss the incident.

Despite the command, the five witnesses began sharing their experiences with the media several years later.

When AARO looked into the incident, it found there was a much more logical explanation for the orb than an alien spacecraft.

In reality, scientists were testing the missile bunker’s vulnerability against storms and used an electromagnetic pulse to simulate a lightning strike.

Officials never told the witnesses about the testing out of fear the Soviet Union would catch wind of the weakness and disable the weapons.

Looking into a third instance of UAP myths perpetuated by the government, Kirkpatrick interviewed a former Air Force officer who was visibly shaken when he told the investigator that he’d been sworn to secrecy about a special alien task force called Yankee Blue.

Unlike the other two schemes, this rumor wasn’t a well-spun web of disinformation—it was just a practical joke that went too far, a decades-long prank on new Air Force commanders.

Kirkpatrick soon realized the officer wasn’t the only one who had been duped.

As a part of their introductory briefs, the new recruits would receive a printed photo of a UFO and learn that their “task force” was working to reverse engineer the spacecraft.

It’s unclear where the lie started and whether it was a test of loyalty or something more nefarious.

Despite Kirkpatrick uncovering the hazing ritual, the damage had already been done.

According to the Journal, some personnel never even learned the task force was fake.

So why did these extraterrestrial myths spread so effectively among pedestrians and Air Force personnel?

Perhaps it was human connection, explains Derek Arnold, an expert on conspiracy theory rhetoric and a professor at Villanova University.

“We love a good story, and stories are such a big part of how conspiracy theories get transmitted.”

Arnold also suggests that people might believe myths because they’re looking for some sort of stability.

“People just have a tendency to want to listen to those stories because they say, ‘if I don’t have control over my own life, it’s nice that somebody does,’” he explains.

“For a lot of us, it’s like religion,” Arnold continues.

“For others, the people that we vote into government at the highest levels. We think, ‘well, they probably know more than we do.’”

Despite the Journal’s investigation, many people still aren’t buying the UFO myths being just that—myths.

In fact, some commenters suggest the exposé is a cover-up itself.

One person even commented on the Journal’s story:

“So, the government finally answers the full expanse of all UAP sightings and experiences. And we’re supposed to believe them this time, but not last time. So, are we to believe them next time? Because we know another explanation is coming.”

Some feel that AARO’s report is discredited by the whistleblowers who testified claiming that they’ve seen UAPs firsthand.

Perhaps Kirkpatrick and the rest of the team’s investigation exposed the origin of these extraterrestrial myths—or maybe the AARO report is just another smokescreen in the history of ufology.

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BOTTOMLINE

Pentagon investigators found deliberate U.S. military disinformation helped fuel Area 51 UFO myths to protect classified aircraft programs.

The real activity was development and testing of top-secret stealth fighters, particularly the F-117 Nighthawk (and earlier Have Blue prototypes).

Military leaders worried that sightings of these angular, radar-evading aircraft—which looked otherworldly—could leak details to the Soviet Union.

Letting the public (and potential spies) believe the objects were extraterrestrial was seen as preferable camouflage.

Other examples cited include:

A long-running internal practice (described as a hazing-like ritual) in which new commanders of highly classified Air Force programs were shown fake flying-saucer photos and told they were joining a reverse-engineering effort for extraterrestrial technology (sometimes linked to the codename “Yankee Blue”).

Certain reported UFO incidents near nuclear missile sites that investigators linked to classified electromagnetic-pulse (EMP) tests rather than anomalous craft; secrecy was maintained partly to avoid revealing vulnerabilities.

The WSJ reporting argued that the public version of the AARO report omitted key details about deliberate disinformation campaigns (to protect remaining classified programs and avoid institutional embarrassment).

Area 51 (Groom Lake) has long been a testing site for highly classified aircraft.

Declassified history confirms development and flight-testing of the U-2, A-12/SR-71 Blackbird, Have Blue stealth demonstrators, and the F-117 Nighthawk there in the 1950s–1980s.

The F-117’s faceted shape and unusual appearance made it especially likely to generate anomalous sightings during night tests.

Public acknowledgment of the F-117 came only in 1988; operational details stayed tightly controlled.

In 1989, Bob Lazar publicly claimed he had worked at a site he called S-4 near Area 51 reverse-engineering alien craft powered by element 115.

His story (later amplified in interviews and documentaries) massively popularized the modern Area 51 alien narrative.

Skeptics of the AARO findings often argue that the latest explanations are simply another layer of official narrative; the reporting itself treats the disinformation as real but limited to protecting human technology, not aliens.

In short, the article accurately captures recent journalistic accounts of Pentagon investigators concluding that some foundational Area 51 UFO myths were actively seeded by the military itself as a Cold War-era security measure.

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