By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 5, 2026

Republicans suffered a crushing, resounding, humiliating defeat last night as millions of brainwashed Americans broke for Democrats, their socialist agenda, and a return wokeism.

This cycle, the polls were hyper accurate: Republicans got slaughtered.

In Texas, James Talarico demolished Ken Paxton and, unexpectedly, Gina Hinojosa unseated Greg Abott in the state’s gubernatorial race.

For the first time since 1933, Kansas elected a Democratic senator, Adam Hamilton.

The list goes on.

Despite the bloodbath, President Trump, who still runs the country and wields tremendous veto power to block woke legislation, stopped short of accusing Democrats of cheating, instead ascribing monumental losses to his name not being on the ballot and Republican candidates failing to communicate his administration’s successes.

In a late night post to Truth Social, he called Greg Abbott, among President Trump’s staunchest supporters, a RINO (ouch!).

Fact is, President Trump—or the person masquerading as Trump—must share in the blame game.

His calling the Epstein Files a “Democratic Hoax” was a catalyst for the MAGA schism that further widened when President Trump initiated an extremely unpopular conflict with Iran.

As gas, grocery, and utility costs rose, President Trump’s popularity nosedived.

MAGA bifurcated into two disparate groups—President Trump’s “trust the plan” loyalists and America Firsters who passionately oppose US involvement in Middle East wars.

Moreover, President Trump endorsed unlikeable, unelectable Republican candidates such as Ken Paxton and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Still, hope remains. POTUS need not negotiate with a Democratic Congress.

Although the House in January will undoubtedly launch investigations and inquiries aimed at besmirching and impeaching elected and appointed officials, only the Senate has power to convict, and that requires a 2/3 majority, or 67 votes.

As of this writing, Democrats will hold, at most, 55 seats, an insufficient majority to convict.

Whether or not cheating occurred is speculative, though voting anomalies were reported across broad swaths of the country.

In Westchester County, New York, a “programming error” caused voting machines to reject 250,000 ballots, which, per Westchester County Elections Commissioner Tajian M. Nelson, were put in “orange bags” for later review.

A mysterious power outage in Madison County, Alabama, caused voting machines to go offline for two hours.

In Tarrant County, Texas—a Republican enclave—voters in two precincts were turned away due to “malfunctioning equipment.”

False fire and bomb threats had shut down voting sites in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Making matters worse, unknown actors hacked into “smart” drop boxes in Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota.

“You know how if you buy a smart refrigerator, it knows exactly what food you put on a shelf? Smart drop boxes are the same. Insert your ballot and it records everything. Same as these smart toilets in 15-minute cities record how much a person urinates and defecates every day. We believe rampant cheating started when polls opened and went on until polls closed,” a White House source told RRN.

“If Trump hadn’t sidelined us, no thanks to Stephen Miller, Natalie Harp, and Susie Wiles, we’d have been out there and could’ve stopped this shit. Now he wants us to investigate, and we will; we follow the Constitution.”

According to him, moments after President Trump trashed Fox News anchorwoman Sandra Smith for predicting a Blue tsunami, he phoned General Eric M. Smith and JAG Staff Judge Advocate Major General David Bligh, authorizing them to investigate all Democratic victors.

“Miller’s been fucking us,” our source said.

“Until last night, Gen. Smith couldn’t talk to Trump without first going through Miller. Let’s hope the dynamic’s changed.”

We’ll update as we get more info.

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