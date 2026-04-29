Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
david waterman's avatar
david waterman
4h

https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-190731638?r=15vmqh this is beyond concealment just sick zero rights and my rare disorder to begin with medical professionals need to read their own books

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture