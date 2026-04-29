By Josh Christenson

April 30, 2026

The Department of Justice has indicted a former senior adviser to the late Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly destroying and concealing records from investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIV – Anthony Fauci)

David Morens, 78, has been charged with one count of conspiracy against the United States; two counts of destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; and two counts of concealment, removal, or mutilation of records.

Ex-Fauci adviser shared ‘confidential’ NIH info with EcoHealth about COVID biosafety levels

The conspiracy also included an alleged “kickback” scheme where Morens took or was promised gifts — including wine bottles and meals at Michelin-starred restaurants — to conduct “official acts favorable” to a federal grantee.

The ex-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) official faces up to 51 years in federal prison if convicted of all charges.

The indictment, unsealed Monday in Maryland federal court, also notes two unnamed co-conspirators who “concealed, removed, destroyed and caused the concealment, and removal of federal records to evade FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] and FRA [Federal Records Act].”

Information in the indictment indicates the co-conspirators are Dr. Peter Daszak, the president of Manhattan-based non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, and Dr. Gerald Keusch, an associate director of Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Disease Laboratory Institute and National Institutes of Health (NIH) grantee.

Former House COVID Subcommittee Chairman Brad Wenstrup told The Post Tuesday that “additional indictments may follow.”

“The repercussions of these actions have caused significant damage to the public health system, and recovery may take considerable time due to the involvement of numerous individuals within various agencies,” he said.

“The ongoing pursuit of justice is essential for the well-being of the American people.”

Dr. Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, added that “the evidence against the three is compelling.”

“Unless one or more flips and provides evidence against Fauci and others in exchange for immunity, all three should be, and likely will be, convicted,” said Ebright, who noted Keusch approved the first EcoHealth grant awarded to the now-infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2002.

Fauci, who left government service in December 2022, is also referred to as “Senior NIAID Official 1” in multiple communications cited in the indictment — but not named as a co-conspirator.

Morens, who is currently on conditional release, must “avoid all contact” with the co-conspirators, who between April 2020 and June 2023 sought with him to reinstate millions of dollars in federal grants for EcoHealth and burnish its public image, according to the 29-page indictment.

Those included grants totaling $4 million and $7.5 million awarded to the nonprofit in 2014 and 2020, respectively, some of which eventually funded gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at WIV.

“There are things I can’t say except Tony is aware and I have learned that there are ongoing efforts within NIH to steer this through with minimal damage to you, Peter, and colleagues, and to NIH and NIAID,” Morens wrote to Daszak and Keusch in an April 26, 2020, email from a private account.

Daszak then provided “illegal gratuities” — two bottles of “The Prisoner Red Napa Valley Wine” — to Morens’ home in Maryland in June 2020, the indictment revealed in previously unreported emails.

“This is the first of what I hope will be a continued series of expressions [sic] of gratitude for your advice, support, and behind-the-scenes shenanigans in my battle against your boss’s boss, his boss, and the ultimate boss on the hill,” Daszak wrote in a message accompanying the June 25 gift.

“Now I am actually going to have to do something to deserve it. Let me think,” Morens responded in a Gmail message the same day, before suggesting he could publish “scientific commentary” that “outlines the importance” of EcoHealth’s work.

On June 26, Daszak wrote back: “Consider this my phase II gift. Phase III might actually involve a meal – the Michelin-starred are opening in Paris, DC, and New York will do eventually!”

The NIAID director and then-NIH head, the late Dr. Francis Collins had, in February 2020 “prompted” the notorious “Proximal Origins” paper that sought to downplay concerns about COVID leaking out of a Chinese lab, instead claiming that the outbreak was consistent with a natural origin for SARS-CoV-2.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXI – Francis Collins)

But the scientific commentary to which Morens was referring appears to be a July 2002 paper published in The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene that also advocates for a natural spillover theory of the virus and “significantly increased funding for basic and applied research addressing disease emergence.”

Emails published by Wenstrup’s subcommittee — and cited in the indictment — showed Morens asking Daszak directly “do I get a kickback?” about the $7.5 million grant he secured for EcoHealth.

Daszak responded in the August 2020 email exchange, “of course there’s a kick-back,” before musing: “I hope it doesn’t culminate in 5 years in Federal jail.”

Morens frequently conducted government business from his Gmail account — and a “secret back channel” with his boss — while asking the NIH’s FOIA liaison for tips on how to evade records requests, according to communications first exposed by The Post in May 2024.

NIH adviser David Morens can’t recall if he deleted COVID records, laughs off Fauci FOIA evasions

“[T]here is no worry about FOIAs. I can either send stuff to Tony on his private Gmail [sic], or hand it to him at work or at his house,” Morens wrote in one April 21, 2021, email.

“He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble.”

Two months prior, Morens said in a Feb. 24 email: “[I] learned from our foia [sic] lady here how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA’d [sic] but before the search starts.”

Morens also told Keusch in a May 13, 2021, email that he “connected” a colleague with Fauci on “our ‘secret’ back channel.”

On Sept. 9, 2021, Morens wrote that he would “always communicate on Gmail [sic] because my NIH email is FOIA’d constantly” and “delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times.”

Prosecutors say those actions obfuscated the American public’s access to information sought in “hundreds” of FOIA requests, including from US Right To Know, Science magazine, and the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Many sought information about a now-infamous grant to EcoHealth Alliance, overseen by Morens and beginning in 2014, that funneled US taxpayer dollars to bat coronavirus research in Wuhan, China, where the COVID pandemic emerged in late 2019.

EcoHealth ultimately gave more than $1.4 million to WIV to conduct “genetic experiments to combine naturally occurring bat coronaviruses with SARS and MERS viruses, resulting in hybridized (also known as chimeric) coronavirus strains,” according to a June 2023 Government Accountability Office report.

The project — suspended during the pandemic and briefly reinstated in 2023 — included risky gain-of-function experiments on the viruses that made them 10,000 times more infectious, violating the NIH grant’s terms.

NIH official finally admits taxpayers funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan — after years of denials

NIH principal deputy director Lawrence Tabak finally confirmed the experiments occurred in sworn congressional testimony on May 16, 2024 — after more than four years of denials — but denied they were the cause of the pandemic.

But another EcoHealth proposal that was never funded, known as Project DEFUSE, has been flagged by scientists and lawmakers for containing a “blueprint” for creating the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 cover-up claims swirl after whistleblower reveals disease ‘blueprint’ may have been wrongly classified

While speaking on a biosecurity panel in October 2024, Ex-CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield noted that even unfunded projects and proposals can be tested under other research grants that got funding.

Emails in the indictment showed that Tabak internally criticized EcoHealth’s “reporting compliance,” as Morens and Daszak sought to tamp down tough questions about the nonprofit’s failure to submit information on time for the bat coronavirus grant in Wuhan.

EcoHealth and Daszak were later barred from receiving federal funds for five years in January 2025 — before President Trump returned to the White House.

HHS bans EcoHealth Alliance and group’s ex-president from receiving federal funding for 5 years after Wuhan virus experiments

It’s unclear if the nonprofit is still operating, and its website has been taken down.

“These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most — during the height of a global pandemic,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

“The legal violations committed by David Morens, along with those attributed to other co-conspirators, are clearly outlined in the committee’s report. The repercussions of these actions have caused significant damage to the public health system, and recovery may take considerable time due to the involvement of numerous individuals within various agencies.”

“As alleged in the indictment, Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19. Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest — not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas.”

“Not only did Morens allegedly engage in the illegal obfuscation of his communications, but he received kickbacks for doing so,” added FBI Director Kash Patel in a statement.

Both the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation leading to the indictment, following a criminal referral from Wenstrup.

Most emails cited in the indictment were first unearthed by his subcommittee investigation — and “provided substantial evidence that prompted the push for criminal charges,” Wenstrup said.

“Furthermore, it is notable that the Inspector General has reportedly uncovered additional information that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) withheld from the investigative team,” he added.

I’m proud that the Select Subcommittee’s work led to this step toward accountability and transparency,” added Mitch Benzine, former Staff Director for the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic and currently an attorney in Eversheds Sutherland’s congressional investigations practice.

“This is an example of how congressional investigations can spur activity by law enforcement.”

Keusch didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Morens’ lawyer, Daszak and EcoHealth couldn’t be reached for comment.

MORENS was taken to Pensacola for intake and interrogation pending a future trip to Guantanamo Bay, where he would have faced a military tribunal.

Instead, he was murdered at JAG’s Pensacola headquarters by an apparent vigilante who then took his own life.

The vigilante was a Naval officer who appointed himself judge, jury, and executioner, putting a 10mm round squarely between Morens’ eyes after dragging him into an interrogation room and asking a single question: “Are you prepared to die?”

Our source said the vigilante had been with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) for six years and had a history of being reprimanded for unorthodox interrogation tactics and excessive use of force.

READ MORE:

JAG Arrests Former Fauci Advisor David Morens

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SCIENTIFIC INTEGRITY DESTROYED: Francis Collins NIH and Anthony Fauci’s NIAID received $690 Million in kickbacks during his COVID-19 vaccine mandates

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictment of Dr. David M. Morens, a 78-year-old former senior advisor to the late Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The indictment (filed April 16 and unsealed April 28) alleges Morens participated in a scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic to evade Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and Federal Records Act requirements.

Specifically, after NIH terminated a controversial grant titled Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence (awarded to EcoHealth Alliance, which had subcontracted work to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology), Morens allegedly worked with co-conspirators—including EcoHealth’s Peter Daszak (identified as Co-Conspirator 1) and another researcher.

These communications allegedly constituted federal records that should have been preserved on government systems.

The indictment also claims Morens received illegal gratuities from Daszak, including wine (described as thanks for “behind-the-scenes shenanigans”) and offers of expensive meals.

This case highlights ongoing tensions over government transparency, scientific grant oversight, and the highly politicized COVID-19 origins debate.

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