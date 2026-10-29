Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Omar Zaid's avatar
Omar Zaid
2h

Seems he was foolish

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture