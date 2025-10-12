By Baxter Dmitry

October 12, 2025

For more than half a century, the public has been told that high cholesterol is the enemy of the heart. Doctors were instructed that the lower the number, the better — and pharmaceutical companies built an empire on that fear.

Now, a growing group of researchers says the story isn’t so simple.

Among them is Dr. Uffe Ravnskov, a Swedish physician and internationally recognized lipid researcher whose career has focused on re-examining the science behind cholesterol and heart disease.

Ravnskov has spent decades analyzing data that he says exposes major gaps in the conventional narrative — and raises uncomfortable questions about how corporate profit influences medical policy.

WATCH: Valerie Anne Smith on X: “”We Consider The Cholesterol Level Of 350 Perfectly Fine.” Barbara O’Neill “Now, Doctors Want You Down To 150”...Every Time The numbers Are Lowered, Millions More People ‘Need’ Drugs. That’s Not Health Care, That’s Greedy Marketing. Statins Are A $22 Billion Dollar Industry. https://t.co/7d5gtWTAbr” / X

A Lifelong Critic of the Cholesterol Hypothesis

Ravnskov first gained attention with his book The Cholesterol Myths, which argued that the evidence linking cholesterol to heart disease was less clear-cut than official guidelines suggested.

He pointed to long-term studies such as the Framingham Heart Study, whose later follow-ups found that people whose cholesterol levels dropped over time sometimes experienced higher mortality rates — an observation he believes deserved far more public discussion.

According to Ravnskov, medicine’s relentless focus on lowering cholesterol may have overshadowed other, more complex causes of cardiovascular disease such as inflammation, oxidative stress, and diet quality.

“That’s Not Health Care — That’s Marketing”

In interviews and writings, Ravnskov has accused the pharmaceutical industry of turning a nuanced scientific question into a marketing opportunity.

“Now doctors want you down to 150,” he has said. “Every time the numbers are lowered, millions more people suddenly ‘need’ drugs. That’s not health care — that’s marketing.”

With global statin sales exceeding $20 billion a year, critics argue the financial incentive to keep the cholesterol theory alive is enormous.

They say each revision of “healthy” cholesterol targets expands the pool of potential customers — often with marginal, or even questionable, benefits for overall survival.

The Statin Debate

Statins undeniably lower LDL cholesterol, and for patients at very high risk of cardiovascular events, many studies show they can provide benefit.

Yet skeptics contend that these benefits are sometimes overstated, particularly for healthy adults with no prior heart disease.

Some meta-analyses suggest that the absolute risk reduction in low-risk populations is small — perhaps translating into a few days or weeks of extended life expectancy rather than years.

Independent researchers like Ravnskov question whether the widespread prescription of statins to millions of otherwise healthy people truly represents evidence-based medicine or an industry-driven precaution.

Following the Money

Medical guidelines are often written by panels that include researchers with ties to drug manufacturers. Critics say this structural overlap creates a subtle bias toward pharmaceutical interventions.

They call for greater transparency, more focus on non-drug approaches — diet, exercise, stress reduction — and a reassessment of whether “lower is always better” for cholesterol.

A Call for Open Debate

Ravnskov and like-minded colleagues emphasize that they are not anti-medicine but pro-science.

They argue that honest debate and independent review are essential to public trust.

Suppressing dissenting data, they warn, only deepens skepticism about mainstream health advice.

“The science of cholesterol is still evolving,” Ravnskov has written. “But the public deserves to know when that science has been shaped as much by marketing as by medicine.”

READ MORE:

Unexpected News About Statins - Harvard Scientist Stunned: Oreos Surpass Statins in Lowering His Cholesterol

Unexplained Changes in Cholesterol May Point to a Higher Risk of Dementia

High ‘Good’ Cholesterol Linked to Increased Dementia Risk

New Update on Cholesterol: Study Challenges ‘Bad Cholesterol’ Label for LDL

Disturbing News for Statin Takers - Long-Term Use of Statins Linked to Heart Disease: Studies

BOTTOMLINE

Dr. Uffe Ravnskov, a Swedish physician and long-time cholesterol skeptic, is a “top lipidologist” blowing the whistle on Big Pharma inventing a “cholesterol myth” to push drugs.

However, this narrative isn’t new—Ravnskov has been advancing similar ideas since the 1990s through books like The Cholesterol Myths (first published in 2000) and numerous papers.

Ravnskov argues that high cholesterol isn’t a primary cause of cardiovascular issues and that statins (cholesterol-lowering drugs) are overprescribed for profit.

He cites studies like the Framingham Heart Study, claiming they show dropping cholesterol levels correlate with higher mortality in some cases, and suggests factors like inflammation, infections, or oxidative stress are more culpable than LDL cholesterol (”bad” cholesterol).

Statin Side effects like muscle pain are downplayed, and any positives come from anti-inflammatory effects, not cholesterol reduction.

Saturated fats (e.g., in butter or meat) aren’t harmful, and sugar or carbs are the real villains. This aligns with low-carb, high-fat diet advocates.

The overwhelming consensus from the American Heart Association (AHA), World Health Organization (WHO), and European Atherosclerosis Society is that high LDL cholesterol is a causal factor in heart disease, supported by decades of evidence from epidemiological studies, randomized trials, and genetic research.

Statins’ Benefits and Risks:

For high-risk patients (e.g., prior heart attack), statins prevent thousands of events annually, with a 15-30% risk reduction.

Side effects are real but rare (e.g., 5-10% experience muscle issues, often reversible; nocebo effect plays a role).

Heart disease is multifactorial—inflammation, diet quality, exercise, and genetics all matter—but LDL cholesterol remains a proven, modifiable risk factor.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.