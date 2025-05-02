By Forrest McFarland

May 2, 2025

VOTERS have revealed their favorite members of President Donald Trump's cabinet after the triumphant administration celebrated its first 100 days in office.

Secretaries and heads of departments gathered on Wednesday to tout their biggest wins on trade, border control, and crime crackdowns after an impressive three-month showing.

In the televised cabinet meeting, President Trump said that he had completed the "most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country.

"And we're just getting started," he said.

Americans have been keeping a close eye on Trump's all-star cast of officials since the inauguration, and they were choosy about who they called their favorite.

In a survey conducted by Talker Research for The U.S. Sun, voters weighed in on which cabinet member has risen to the top, and three officials have been deemed standouts.

When asked who the best President Trump cabinet appointee is, a resounding 15% of participants said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As the foreign affairs chief, Rubio has been on the frontlines cracking down on illegal immigration and is managing the mass deportations of thousands of criminals, the White House said.

In Wednesday's meeting, he said that he's currently "searching for other countries to take people from third countries."

"We are working with other countries to say, we want to send you some of the most despicable human beings to your countries," he said.

Rubio said the "farther away from America, the better, so they can't come back across the border.

"I'm not apologetic about it."

Following closely behind Rubio is Robert F Kennedy Jr., who has been serving as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The political scion earned a resounding 14% approval rating from voters.

RFK has been cracking down on artificial food dyes and wants to restrict food stamp recipients to getting healthier options with their benefits.

In the latest cabinet meeting, he also shared his intent to remove fluoride from drinking water completely.

The third cabinet member to be a hit with participants is Pam Bondi, who, as the attorney general, has been the face of a nationwide crime crackdown.

She earned a respectable 13% of the votes.

Bondi has primarily been addressing illegal immigration and even expressed her intention to pursue the death penalty against accused CEO assassin Luigi Mangione.

She's also busy fighting against the onslaught of legal issues plaguing President Trump's every move in office.

Speaking to her Wednesday, President Trump said, "Pam, you're doing fantastic. Your people are amazing.

"We're having some judge problems, and everybody's reading some judges that don't like, you know, killers, murderers, being thrown out of the country."

Coming into fourth place is Kristi Noem, who has also been steeped in immigration reform as the Secretary of Homeland Security.

She got about 8% of the votes from participants.

Similarly, was Pete Hegseth - the Fox News star turned Secretary of Defense.

Around 8% of people agreed that he was an excellent pick for the position, which has seen him bolster America's defenses against rivals like China.

Tulsi Gabbard came close next after she cracked down on DEI initiatives as the new director of national intelligence, earning about 7% of the votes from participants.

In Wednesday's meeting, she said she's uncovered a cash cow of bloated spending within the intelligence community, and has cracked down on far-left programs slowing down operations.

The rest of Trump's cabinet got less than 5% of votes each, with the lowest numbers coming from appointees who prefer to stay out of the limelight.

Jamieson Greer, who is the United States trade representative, only got 1%, while Scott Turner, the secretary of housing and urban development, also clinched just 1%.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Energy Christopher Wright got around the same, and Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought also secured about 1% of votes.

CABINET CELEBRATES

Also on Wednesday, Elon Musk got a huge thank you from President Trump for his work leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

"We all want to thank you," the president told the tech leader.

"You really have sacrificed. You have been treated unfairly, but the vast majority of people in this country really respect and appreciate you."

President Trump also nodded in approval as Education Secretary Linda McMahon talked about "firing herself" since the White House plans to dismantle that department.

"I don't think I have ever worked so hard to try to fire myself," she joked.

President Trump has urged Americans to be "patient" and trust in his economic plan as the world braces for reciprocal tariffs.

He blamed criminal Joe Biden for setting up his administration for failure and said, "This is Biden's Stock Market, not Trump's," he wrote on Truth Social Wednesday morning.

"I didn't take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers."

How President Trump changed the world in first 100 days

President Donald Trump has signed over 140 executive orders in his first 100 days back in office. After making a slew of promises before re-entering the White House, what has he achieved so far?

Education:

President Trump signed an executive order to cut federal money to schools that support or are seen to "push critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content" onto children.

He has also signed an order to cut funding to schools that have a mandate about vaccines and masks.

The President is also working on closing the federal Education Department and pulling back on DEI policies and programs, directing the federal government to end its diversity and equity programs.

Classified Records:

In March 2025, the White House released the classified documents on the assassination of JFK, something President Trump vowed to do in October 2024 "immediately" after re-entering office.

Energy:

In September 2024, President Trump vowed to declare a national energy emergency to push for more drilling and boosting "domestic energy supply" which he did when he signed an executive order upon entering the White House.

Another promise he has kept was signing an executive order to remove the US from the Paris Agreement.

Two other orders President Trump has signed are working to keep his promises to end state emissions waivers that limit sales of gas-powered cars and to bring an end to the "electric vehicle mandate."

Foreign Affairs:

The President vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine war soon after entering office and has become a key negotiator between the warring nations.

Though he has so far failed to end the bloodshed, his action has moved talks on to finding a ceasefire agreement.

He also criticised the amount of US funding going to Ukraine, quickly ramping up pressure on European allies to take on more of the burden.

As part of his diplomacy and foreign strategy, President Trump has already hosted at least 11 world leaders in his first 100 days with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being the first leader welcomed to the White House on February 4.

Government:

President Trump said he would fire government employees who he says are "corrupt bureaucrats" which is something he has addressed via another executive order.

He also established DOGE to root out blockers to efficiency with Elon Musk brandishing the "chainsaw for bureaucracy."

DOGE cuts have seen major reductions in the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and attempts to make cuts in the Department of Education.

Cuts of $47.4 billion have been made to the Department of Health and Human Services while over $45 billion has been taken from the Agency for International Development, and $2.6 billion has been cut from the Department of State, according to DOGE.

Immigration:

The President has long been waging a war on immigration and has signed numerous executive orders in a bid to fulfil his plans.

These include carrying out the biggest deportation in US history to "end the migrant invasion," ending the constitutional right to birthright citizenship, banning refugees from Gaza and removing the student visas of those deemed to be pro-Hamas protesters, "radical anti-American and anti-Semitic foreigners."

He also signed an order to start "ideological screening" for all immigrants and axed the CBP One app used by migrants to schedule appointments US border patrol agents.

Illegal border crossings from Mexico are now the lowest they have been for over four years but there are fears that some of those being deported under President Trump's action against "killers and thugs" are innocent and are not being given due process.

Pardons:

President Trump has pardoned over 1,500 people including the majority of those convicted or charged in the Capitol Hill riots on January 6, 2021.

He has also pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the founder of a dark web marketplace known as Silk Road and Charles Kushner, Ivanka Trump's father-in-law who was in prison for tax evasion, witness tampering, and campaign finance offences.

Tariffs:

In November, President Trump said he would "tariff the hell out of countries that have been taking advantage" of the US, something he is continuing to work on after his "Liberation Day" announcement of a "reciprocal tariff" strategy with tariffs up to 145%, most harshly impacting China.

Taxes:

Through congressional action, the President has started cutting corporate tax rates to 15%, make tax cuts permanent, have no tax on tips, scrap taxes on Social Security and overtime pay, and making interest on car loans entirely tax deductible.

