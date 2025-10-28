By Baxter Dmitry

October 28, 2025

A gag order on three thousand people. Evidence locked away. Every trace of that day was erased. The witnesses are terrified to speak — except one.

And today… He’s done being silent.

A TPUSA insider — a donor who knew Charlie Kirk personally — is stepping forward. He’s violating the gag order because he says the cover-up isn’t just criminal… It’s historic. He calls it the biggest inside job since 9/11 — and he’s ready to name names.

According to him, the rot started from within. Traitors inside Charlie’s own circle — people he trusted — conspired to end his life. And the reason why… is more terrifying than anyone imagined.

Stay with us. Because once you hear what he has to say… you’ll understand why they are disappearing people to keep this story buried.

Before we dive in, did you know Israel has quietly bought up most of the worlds popular VPNs? And they’ve recruited spooks to run these companies? If you are a customer you need to cancel your subscription right now.

The only VPN I trust to protect my privacy from the Deep State is VP.net. They are built to block the Deep State from spying on you. Visit vp.net/tpv to find out more.

In an unprecedented move, 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf placed gag orders on more than three thousand people connected to the assassination.

That includes every staff member at TPUSA, faculty and students from Utah Valley University, and even bystanders who were present that day.

Let that sink in—three thousand gag orders.

Covering up a false flag on this scale doesn’t just take coordination… it takes control. Control over people. Control over evidence. Control over the narrative.

But here’s the problem for those pulling the strings: the truth always leaks.

And this week, it did—big time.

New, previously unseen footage from the Charlie Kirk assassination has surfaced.

In it, an urgent voice cuts through the chaos—just seconds before the fatal shot—clearly commanding: “Stay down.”

Who was that voice talking to? A member of the security detail?

A spotter relaying orders? Or something darker—a handler directing the hit squad?

This isn’t background noise. This is deliberate. It’s coordinated. And it’s damning. We now have faces in frame. The next step is to put names to them.

So the question becomes: what are they so desperate to hide?

Why did they rush in and rip off his lapel mic before he even hit the floor?

Why did they seize the memory cards from every camera in sight—scrubbing the evidence before a single frame could surface?

From the very start, the official story didn’t add up. They said it was a 30 odd six rifle. When that was called out as impossible, they said Charlie was literally superhuman, with a jawbone so strong it literally stopped a bullet in its tracks.

But when you look closely—really look—the so-called entrance wound looks a lot more like an exit wound.

Why did the judge place three thousand people under a gag order?

And here’s something most people don’t know—Judge Tony Graf wasn’t even supposed to be on this case. He’s a replacement.

The original judge was quietly reassigned after weeks of being tracked and monitored by Israeli operatives in the months leading up to the assassination.

Just another coincidence?

Something is very, very wrong here.

Something’s rotten in the state of Utah.

In the Tyler Robinson trial, a pattern’s emerging — and it stinks of a cover-up.

We told you last week that key players in the Charlie Kirk false flag, including emergency surgeons, Josh Hammer, and Tyler Robinson, were hit with Google searches from Israel months before the shooting.

Google Releases Proof Israel Worked with TPUSA To Assassinate Charlie Kirk

WATCH: Google Releases Proof Israel Worked With TPUSA To Assassinate Charlie Kirk

Now we can prove that both Judge Tony Graf, now on the case, and his predecessor Robert Lunnen, were also hit with Google searches from Israeli IPs months before the shooting.

Lunnen on May 15… and Graf on July 26.

For context, there wasn’t a single Utah-based search on either—until after Kirk’s death.

Coincidence? Or foreign intel scouting the bench?

The “coincidences” don’t end there. Lunnen suddenly “retired” on August 1.

Graf stepped in August 4—the same day the Salt Lake FBI chief Mehtab Syed gets pulled. That’s not random. That’s choreography.

And here’s the real kicker—Judge Graf issued a massive gag order—his own motion, no push from prosecution or defense.

It silences everyone: witnesses, lawyers, clerks, even unrelated attorneys in their firms.

No precedent. No paper trail. Just silence.

According to a TPUSA donor who knew Charlie personally, he’s decided to violate the gag order—because, in his words, “there’s too much at stake to stay silent.”

Charlie Kirk was silenced. Now the system is trying to silence everyone connected to him.

But truth doesn’t vanish just because they outlaw it. And as this whistleblower told us… If their violence terrorizes us into silence and compliance, they win.

Israel is not only controlling the feds, seizing control of algorithms, blackmailing Congress, paying US influencers to astroturf, they are buying up the world’s most popular VPNs, the tools people trust to protect themselves and their family online.

This is massive. And the chilling part?

Almost no one realizes that VPNs aren’t protecting you anymore — they’ve become a global dragnet for surveillance and blackmail.

When Netanyahu talked about “data banks,” he meant VPNs — the world’s digital vaults. The places we were told our personal information was safe.

But safety was the illusion.

Israel didn’t need guns or tanks to seize control.

They used boardrooms, buyouts, and backdoors.

Here’s where it gets dark.

Three of the six most popular VPNs on Earth — ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and Private Internet Access — are all owned by one company: Kape Technologies.

And Kape’s roots? They lead straight back to Crossrider — the malware empire built by Israeli intelligence veterans.

Now the same people who once filled your devices with malware… are charging you for privacy.

And Kape’s leadership? Stacked with Israeli military intelligence veterans — the same people who built some of the most advanced surveillance tools on the planet.

Do your own research. We’re talking about their CEOs, developers, and financiers. All ex-Mossad.

The founder, Teddy Sagi, brags about placing ex-agents into his companies.

We’re talking about Unit 8200 — Israel’s equivalent of the NSA… only bigger, bolder, and far less restrained.

He also hires from the Duvdevan Unit — Israel’s elite undercover death squad.

Commandos trained to infiltrate, disguise themselves, wage war through deception, and carry out assassinations.

These are the people guarding your secrets — the same ones who built the tools to steal them. It’s not irony… it’s humiliation. And we’re the punchline.

If you’re using a traditional VPN, cancel it right now. This isn’t a drill — it’s urgent. You are under attack.

The question isn’t are you being watched? It’s how soon until your data is used against you?

This isn’t just about privacy anymore — it’s about national security. And because we care about our viewers, we’re revealing the world’s first trustless VPN — VP.net.

It’s built so that even if it wanted to spy on you, it couldn’t.

Even if someone held a gun to their head — they’d walk away empty-handed.

This is next-gen tech for a world under siege.

Unlike legacy VPNs, it doesn’t ask for trust — it proves it. Forged inside a Secure Enclave, shielded by military-grade encryption, and designed to remember nothing. Ever.

Yeah — zero. Zilch. Nada.

It’s not just private — it’s mathematically impossible to spy on you.

And the best part? It’s 100% American-owned. No Mossad backdoors. No feds sniffing through your DMs. Not even Unit 8200 can breach your data vault.

Go to VP.net/tpv — and finally stop asking, “Who’s watching me?”

Because here’s the truth: they were. But with VP.net — not anymore.

We use it every single day here at TPV — especially when we’re digging into the stories they’re desperate to bury.

Because if you’re not locking down your digital life right now, you’re walking yourself straight into a digital prison of your own making.

Look around. The masks are off. The gloves are gone.

Israel’s war isn’t just overseas — it’s here, and it’s aimed at anyone who won’t comply.

Say no to the globalist agenda. Say no to “Israel First.” Expel the spies — from your phone, your apps, your devices.

Go to VP.net/tpv and take back control — before it’s too late.

READ MORE:

Is Israel Behind the Assassination of Charlie Kirk? The Internet Thinks So

Charlie Kirk’s Chilling Warning: ‘If I’m Assassinated, It Will Be Israel’

Surgeon Who Examined Fatal Neck Wound Reveals Charlie Kirk’s ‘Final Miracle’

Charlie Kirk posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom on what would have been his 32nd birthday

BOTTOMLINE

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was assassinated on September 10, 2025, during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

He was shot once in the neck while on stage, in front of approximately 3,000 attendees, and was pronounced dead later that afternoon at Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Authorities identified 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson as the suspect, who allegedly fired from a nearby rooftop before fleeing.

Robinson was arrested two days later on September 12 and charged with aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and other related offenses.

As of mid-October 2025, the investigation involved the FBI and multiple agencies, with over 7,000 tips received, but the case was described as politically motivated violence rather than a broader conspiracy.

WATCH: TPUSA Donor Reveals Charlie Kirk Was Granted Access to Epstein Client List Before He Was Killed

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.