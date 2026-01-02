By Steve Watson

January 3, 2026

Former TSA agents are sounding the alarm on Somali men routinely flying out with suitcases crammed full of cash, undoubtedly linked to massive taxpayer-funded fraud schemes that could be funneling money to terrorist groups overseas.

A former agent from Minnesota described witnessing “Somali men flying out of Minnesota with suitcases filled with cash” amounting to “$1 billion over 5 years,” including one instance of a suitcase “filled with brand new passports.”

These groups were “always waived through,” with a clear “trail” leading back to implicated parties, the former agent claims.

Recent reports from independent outlets like Alpha News highlight these claims, where a former TSA agent at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recalled seeing “suitcases filled with millions of dollars of cash, and the couriers were always Somali men traveling in pairs.”

She connected the dots to broader fraud, noting an “obvious connection to billions of dollars of fraud” in the state.

Another whistleblower from Phoenix reported a Somali man with a Minnesota driver’s license flying through every 7-10 days with around “$250k cash” in a suitcase.

He claimed to be a “registered courier” sending family remittances to Sudan and Somalia via Dubai. The agent even offered the passenger’s name for investigation by authorities like the FBI or USDOT.

These revelations tie directly into ongoing exposes of Somali-linked fraud in Minnesota, where citizen journalists have uncovered millions in questionable taxpayer payouts to seemingly inactive daycares and care facilities.

The FBI is treating these cases as the “tip of the iceberg,” networks of shell companies appear designed to siphon funds, with one investigation alone spotting $110 million in dubious payments.

The video highlighted empty daycares receiving millions in public funds.

But where does this money ultimately end up? A source told City Journal:

“The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.”

Al-Shabaab, a Somali-based Islamic terrorist group affiliated with al-Qa’ida, has killed more U.S. citizens than any other affiliate and stands as its wealthiest branch.

Citizen journalists nationwide are now replicating these probes, visiting facilities in states like Washington to document empty or non-operational sites receiving hefty government funds.

Yet, instead of gratitude, they’re facing backlash. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has accused these investigators of “harassment” for scrutinizing fraud in fake daycares, claiming Democrats “don’t want us uncovering fraud because they’re the ones committing it and benefiting from it.”

The pushback escalates further with outright cover-up attempts.

Washington State Senator Lisa Wellman has pre-filed legislation to conceal information about daycares and their operators from public view, effectively shielding potential fraudsters from scrutiny.

This pattern reeks of a system rigged to protect insiders while American taxpayers foot the bill for schemes that undermine national security.

With billions vanishing into thin air—or worse, into terrorist coffers—it’s high time for federal probes to dismantle these networks and restore accountability before more “waived through” suitcases slip away.

BOTTOMLINE

Former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents have come forward as whistleblowers, alleging that Somali men have been routinely smuggling large sums of cash out of U.S. airports, particularly Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), over several years.

According to these accounts, groups of Somali couriers would fly out with suitcases containing millions of dollars in cash, often on flights to Somalia, and were frequently “waived through” security without thorough checks.

One former TSA agent, Dawn Jaksa, estimated she witnessed up to $1 billion in cash passing through MSP during her five-year tenure, with bundles of money sometimes wrapped in diapers or hidden in luggage.

The allegations tie this activity to broader fraud schemes in Minnesota, including the Feeding Our Future scandal, where federal funds intended for child nutrition programs were allegedly siphoned off—totaling over $250 million in one of the largest COVID-era fraud cases.

Whistleblowers claim some of this laundered money ended up funding al-Shabaab, a Somalia-based terrorist group, with federal agents tracing cash to al-Shabaab-controlled areas.

