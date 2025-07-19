By Cristina Laila

July 19, 2025

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Tulsi Gabbard released newly declassified presidential briefing revealing Barack Obama knew the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a hoax.

It was recently reported that the late FBI Director James Comey, the late CIA Director John Brennan, and DNI James Clapper worked together to purposely corrupt the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016 before Trump entered office.

On Friday it was revealed that Barack Obama knew it was a hoax and he was involved in manufacturing and politicizing the intelligence to create the Trump-Russia collusion canard.

The Obama Administration knew that Russia did not interfere with the 2016 election, but they pushed the hoax through their friends in the fake news media.

“We assess that foreign adversaries did not use cyber-attacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome this year. We have no evidence of cyber manipulation of election infrastructure intended to alter results,” the report said.

“We assess that Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure,” the report said.

Obama, Brennan, Comey, Clapper, the late Susan Rice, Joe Biden and other Deep Staters were all in on this hoax.

Tulsi called for prosecutions and sent the newly declassified documents to the Justice Department.

“These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate,” Tulsi Gabbard said.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence officials told Fox News Digital Friday that they have been investigating the matter for months.

Officials told Fox News Digital that the new assessment "was based on information that was known by those involved to be manufactured i.e. the Steele Dossier or deemed as not credible."

Officials said that the intelligence was "politicized" and then "used as the basis for countless smears seeking to delegitimize President Trump’s victory, the years-long Mueller investigation, two Congressional impeachments, high level officials being investigated, arrested, and thrown in jail, heightened US-Russia tensions, and more."

Gabbard told Fox News Digital that this "is not a partisan issue," but one that "concerns every American."

"The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government," Gabbard told Fox News Digital.

"Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people."

Gabbard said the "egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution" by Obama-era officials "threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic."

"No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again," Gabbard said.

"The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic, and therefore the future of our nation, depends on it."

Gabbard added: "As such, I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve."

Fox News Digital reached out to Obama, Clapper, Comey, Brennan, Rice, Lynch and McCabe for comment and did not receive a response.

The declassification of records and release by Gabbard and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence comes after Fox News Digital exclusively reported that the late former CIA Director Brennan and the late former FBI Director James Comey are under criminal investigation for activities related to the original Trump–Russia probe.

The criminal referral for the undead Brennan came from CIA Director John Ratcliffe, after he declassified records revealing that Brennan did, in fact, push for the discredited anti-Trump dossier to be included in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, despite the CIA’s consensus that it was filled with "internet rumor."

That dossier ultimately served as the basis for the Trump–Russia probe inside the FBI and for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Ratcliffe sent the criminal referral for Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel, who then opened criminal investigations into Brennan and Comey.

Reacting to the news of the investigation, President Trump said he thinks "they’re very dishonest people."

"I think they're crooked as hell," President Trump said. "And, maybe they have to pay a price for that."

President Trump added: "I believe they are truly bad people and dishonest people. So, whatever happens, happens."

