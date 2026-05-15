By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 16, 2026

While in Canada last week, disgraced former President Barack Hussein Obama, aka Barry Soetero, formally asked Prime Minister Mark Carney for political asylum in Canada, his latest stop in a global sojourn to find refuge from President Trump’s military and Department of Justice.

As we’ve reported innumerable times, White Hats have fruitlessly hunted Obama since early 2021. Each time they thought they’d caught him, the target turned out to be a body double or clone.

Of all the Deep State prey White Hats have pursued, Obama has been the most elusive, an ethereal gossamer able to simultaneously appear at multiple places across the globe.

As Obama shook hands with Carney in Toronto on May 8, he was also addressing a class of 2026 high school graduates at a Chicago high school.

Perplexingly, legacy media, which includes Fox News, never addressed how Obama concurrently surfaced in Chicago and Toronto.

One of the two, or possibly both, was a clone or lookalike, according to a source at US Army Cybercommand (ARCYBER) who told Real Raw News that the military’s premier intelligence agency had intercepted a phone conversation between Carney and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón on May 10.

On the call, Carney told Pérez-Castejón that Obama had approached him for help in evading dragnets cast by the US military and Justice Department.

He also told Pérez-Castejón that, according to Obama, President Trump’s walls of injustice were closing around him and that, without aid, it was only a matter of time before “Barack Disappears” or “Barack dies of natural causes” became headline news.

Per our ARCYBER source, Carney favored approving Obama’s request but had cautioned the Dark Lord to seek sanctuary farther away, as Canada was too close to home and within striking distance of President Trump’s forces.

Should they discover his whereabouts in Canada, Carney warned Obama, they could easily and stealthily penetrate the border and drag his unconscious body back home.

Obama’s response: He understood the obstacles but had planned for all possible contingencies.

Allegedly, Obama had already requested and received asylum and promises of non-extradition from four other countries—Poland, Ukraine, New Zealand, and Kenya, the latter his true birthplace.

“On Carney’s call with Prime Minister Pérez-Castejón, his voice was trembling with fear. He said he’d probably grant Obama asylum but he was also wary what would happen if President Trump found out Canada’s harboring a fugitive. He’s elusive. He can’t hide forever,” our source said.

In closing, our source conceded that ARCYBER is unsure which Obama–the real deal or a double–met with Carney.

“Clones are a facsimile of the real deal, and body impostors are well-trained to mimic his appearance and mannerisms. The only way to know with 100% certainty is to examine his feet and genitals, or lack thereof.”

As we’ve reported in the past, White Hats have exposed Hollywood actors masquerading as Obama at public events, including Star Trek Voyager Actor Tim Russ as Barack Obama Body Double.

READ MORE:

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Tim Russ is Barack Obama Body Double

Obama Body Double Spoofs Marines Ahead of Veterans’ Day

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