Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Jo Nieson's avatar
Mary Jo Nieson
1h

Fantastic idea! I'm taking a free Constitutional course thru Hillsdale Collede online. Check it out theres others too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nurse_SCIENCE's avatar
Nurse_SCIENCE
1h

Can someone please reconcile how the AI, digital currency and Real ID can be permitted, when they violate our Constitutional Rights, including our right to privacy, and freedom to pursue life, LIBERTY, and the pursuit of happiness? Any mechanism that stores and retrieves our personal and private information AT WILL WITHOUT CONSENT (Patriot Act) and accesses our data to prohibit financial transactions and punish “unfavorable” behaviors, is an ABOMINATION to our constitution. Eliminating paper money and coins, natural IDs and access to services (in the future) or ANY mention of digital fences (“freedom cities”)smart cities, monitoring of our transactions and surveillance and data harvesting (Patriot Act) and accessing our health data (fitbits, smart watches and data sharing) is antithetical to protecting our personal privacy! And 5G? We never voted on this harmful technology! It was forced upon us! Wind farms offshore, drones, Smart meters? Are you KIDDING ME?! He never addresses any of this! So, I don’t want to hear about anyone hero-worshiping this kind of obfuscation and implementing MORE DIVERSIONS, like this! Anyone else agree???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture