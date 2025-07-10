Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Gillette's avatar
Tina Gillette
3h

Shit if all 300 million of us come together and grow our own dam food raise cattle chickens like I do and have . We all need to put on are big underpants and quit relying on others for our food shit . Yeah china would love to destroy AMERICA for what happened to them in the past . People brothers and sisters we are living in terrible times but fear not .. we need to depend on ourselves for survival.wake up 🆙 people

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tina Gillette's avatar
Tina Gillette
3h

Looks like to me that they were ready to bring in there troops shit this is bad..,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture