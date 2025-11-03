By Amanda Macias

November 4, 2025

As the Trump administration works to bring the nation’s largest food aid program back online, attention is shifting to just how expansive the program has become and to the administration’s push to ensure illegal immigrants aren’t among its recipients.

Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), meant to be a lifeline for low-income households, was set to expire over the weekend as the government shutdown entered its second month.

CHARTS ILLUSTRATE THE SCALE OF SNAP AS MILLIONS FACE POTENTIAL BENEFIT LAPSE

About 41.7 million Americans, or one in eight households, relied on SNAP each month in 2024

The sweeping program, which supports more than 40 million Americans, was among the first priorities Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins targeted for review, citing concerns about eligibility and oversight.

“We sent letters to every governor in America being very clear that no illegal aliens can use SNAP, zero, zero, zero. We asked every state for the first time in history, this was in February, to send us their data,” Rollins said during an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

She added that so far only 29 states have complied with the request, but Rollins said even that limited data has already revealed significant misuse.

“We have found thousands and thousands of illegal use of the EBT card, we have been moving people off of SNAP, we’ve got about 700,000 people that we’ve moved off SNAP since the president took office, and we’ve arrested about 118 people,” Rollins said.

She added that investigators also discovered about 5,000 dead people who were still receiving benefits.

“It is time to drastically reform this program, so that we can make sure that those who are truly needy and truly vulnerable are getting what they need and the rest of the corruption goes away so that we can serve the American taxpayer,” she added.

‘THAT ENDS NOW:’ WHITE HOUSE VOWS REMOVAL OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FROM TAXPAYER BENEFITS

The new policy will prevent illegal immigrants from receiving $40B in public assistance

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) says about 41.7 million Americans, or one in eight households, rely on SNAP benefits each month.

The highest share of beneficiaries lives in New Mexico, Washington, D.C. and Louisiana, followed by Oregon, according to USDA data.

Under criminal pResident Joe Biden, federal spending on SNAP reached record highs, $128 billion in 2021 and $127 billion in 2022, as pandemic-era aid expanded food assistance.

Last year, SNAP cost $99.8 billion, with monthly benefits averaging $187 per participant, according to federal figures.

Adults ages 18 to 59 made up the largest share of SNAP recipients at 42%, according to USDA data.

Many participants also relied on other government assistance, with 61% receiving income from programs such as Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or state aid.

With millions of Americans depending on SNAP for food assistance, the program has become a focal point in the legal and political battles over government spending during the shutdown.

A pair of federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ruled Friday that the Trump administration must use emergency funds to finance the program.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that SNAP funding could come back online as early as Wednesday.

“There’s a process that has to be followed. So, we’ve got to figure out what the process is,” Bessent said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“President Trump wants to make sure that people get their food benefits.”

READ MORE:

Food Banks Hire Armed Security Ahead of Possible Food Stamp Riots

US Government Shuts Down After Senate Democrats Fail to Support Stopgap Funding Bill

Trump administration cuts $6 billion in federal waste, accelerates historic cost-saving initiative

President Trump Vows to Get Service Members ‘Every Last Penny’ During Government Shutdown

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump administration has recently cited widespread misuse and fraud in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, amid an ongoing government shutdown that has led to funding lapses for the program.

According to administration officials, investigations have uncovered “thousands and thousands” of instances of illegal use of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards, prompting efforts to remove around 700,000 ineligible recipients from the rolls.

This stance comes as SNAP benefits have lapsed for the first time in the program’s history due to the shutdown, putting millions at risk of losing access to food aid.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.