Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dotty's avatar
Dotty
40m

And then he just gave 20 billion to Argentina with another 20 billion to follow. My groceries are gone ..we have very little food because it's so expensive .. I had to file a non op on my vehicles because I can't afford to register them or smog them . The gas is so high I can't afford to drive them anyway ...so where's the money Musk or Trump has saved me ? And when can I expect to really see or feel it ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture