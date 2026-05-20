By Ahmed Aboulenein

May 20, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration expects hundreds of health department officials will lose civil service job protections, making them easier to fire, as it carries out a plan to revamp the federal workforce, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Supervisors at several agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) received the memo, which said positions on their teams may be reclassified in an initial wave and that additional waves would follow.

The change means people in those roles could be fired at will. Current civil service protections guarantee employees can only be fired for cause and have appeal rights.

The move is in line with an overhaul announced by the administration in February that gives the president more power to hire and fire up to 50,000 career federal employees, who would be reclassified to Schedule Policy/Career, formerly known as Schedule F during President Trump’s first term.

HHS confirmed the authenticity of the memo but did not respond to questions about how many staff would be affected, or in which agencies and positions.

The category of employees involved, GS-15, usually consists of senior technical experts, managers, high-level policy staff and supervisors.

“Supervisors at HHS were merely notified on Friday that reclassification could happen,” an HHS spokesperson said on Saturday.

“Any change in classification could only happen if the president signs an executive order on Schedule P/C.”

President Trump had pledged in his election campaign to strip job protections from federal workers deemed by his team to be “influencing” government policy.

Governance experts say the change will make it easier to carry out more mass layoffs.

“At HHS, this initial tranche of conversions is expected to apply to a relatively modest number of GS-15 positions - on the order of hundreds, not thousands - with additional tranches to follow as implementation progresses,” the memo said.

Unions representing federal workers have challenged the move in federal court.

The Trump administration has sought to shrink ​the federal workforce and make civil servants and historically independent boards and commissions more accountable to the White House.

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BOTTOMLINE

Supervisors at multiple agencies within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) received an email notifying them that certain senior positions on their teams would be reclassified in an initial wave, with more phases to follow.

The reclassification targets a “relatively modest number” of GS-15 (senior-level) roles—on the order of hundreds, not thousands—at HHS initially.

This is not mass firings or layoffs—it’s a reclassification that makes future removals simpler.

The Trump administration argues this restores accountability: senior career officials who help shape or execute policy should answer directly to the elected president rather than enjoy near-ironclad job security that can insulate them from results or new priorities.

President Trump campaigned explicitly on this, calling it essential to reducing the “administrative state” and improving government responsiveness.

The move is legal under existing executive authority over the civil service (5 U.S.C. §§ 3301, 3302, 7511) and follows OPM’s finalized regulations.

The Trump administration maintains it preserves merit hiring and whistleblower protections while addressing long-standing accountability gaps in the federal workforce.

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