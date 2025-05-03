By Mike LaChance

May 3, 2025

The Trump administration has revoked the visas of approximately 4,000 foreign students in their first 100 days.

Almost all of these students have some sort of criminal background.

Over the last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said repeatedly that they were trying to root out as many student radicals as they could find.

Apparently, he wasn’t kidding.

This is an important policy change in the United States.

The American people don’t want to play host for foreign students who come here and call for the nation’s destruction or that of our allies.

FOX News reports:

Trump admin revokes 4K foreign students’ visas in first 100 days, nearly all with serious criminal records

The State Department revoked the visas of 4,000 foreign students – 90% of whom have serious criminal records – during the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term, a senior State Department official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

“Our visa system has lacked oversight and accountability,” a senior State Department official told Fox News Digital.

“Over the past 100 days, the Trump Administration has worked to fix a broken system.”

“Secretary [Marco] Rubio has led the State Department to take a surgical vetting approach to ensure individuals in America as visitors are abiding by ours laws,” the source said.

“We established an action working group, which has resulted in thousands of visas being revoked because these individuals broke our laws. This is what effective governance looks like.”

Those serious crimes included arson, wildlife and human trafficking, child endangerment, domestic abuse, driving under the influence and robbery, according to the New York Post, which first reported the number.

This sends a very clear message.

Things have changed and we’re not putting up with radicalism in foreign students anymore. It’s a good thing.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.