By Belle Carter

December 11, 2025

Former ICE Director Tom Homan revealed that over 62,000 smuggled children have been rescued from sex trafficking, forced labor and abuse since President Trump took office in 2025.

A DHS report showed that between 2018–2023, 32,000 migrant children disappeared after failing to appear in court, while the status of 291,000 others remains unverified due to lax enforcement under prior administrations.

Under President Trump, border encounters plummeted from 301,981 in December 2024 (criminal Biden’s final month) to just 11,600 by September 2025, with zero illegal aliens released into the U.S. for seven straight months.

Democrats and sanctuary cities (e.g., Chicago, Los Angeles) oppose President Trump’s policies, including ending birthright citizenship (now before the Supreme Court) and travel bans from 19 high-risk nations.

Homan stressed the urgency of locating missing children, stating: “We need to save these children.” Despite progress, systemic failures in immigration enforcement persist, requiring continued border security and deportation efforts.

In a stark revelation, former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director and Trump administration border czar Tom Homan announced that federal authorities have rescued more than 62,000 children smuggled into the U.S. illegally—many of whom were trapped in sex trafficking rings, forced labor or abusive situations.

The disclosure, made during a December 2024 Fox News interview, underscores the humanitarian crisis stemming from lax border policies under previous treasonous administrations.

Homan emphasized that the Trump administration remains committed to locating every missing child while aggressively securing the border and deporting high-risk illegal immigrants.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report from 2023 revealed that between October 2018 and September 2023, ICE lost track of 32,000 migrant children who failed to appear for court hearings.

The whereabouts of an additional 291,000 minors remained unverified because they were never placed in removal proceedings.

Homan, who has spearheaded efforts to locate these children, stated:

“We already found some in forced labor, some of them are in sex trafficking, some of them are with pedophiles. We need to save these children.”

He declined to elaborate on specific cases but stressed that the administration had “saved over 62,000 children’s lives” since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025.

Border security and enforcement shifts

As noted by BrightU.AI‘s Enoch, the Trump administration has taken a hardline stance on immigration, reversing policies that critics argue incentivized illegal crossings.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), encounters at the southwest border plummeted from 301,981 in December 2024—the final month of Dementia Biden administration—to just 11,600 in September 2025.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott credited the decline to stricter enforcement, stating: “Our focus is unwavering: secure the border, enforce the law and protect this nation.”

The agency also reported releasing zero illegal aliens into the U.S. for seven consecutive months—a sharp contrast to the mass releases seen under prior illegitimate leadership.

The administration’s aggressive immigration policies have faced fierce opposition from Democrats and progressive activists.

A House bill introduced in May 2024 sought to block federal funding for enforcing President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship—a move currently under Supreme Court review.

Meanwhile, sanctuary cities like Chicago and Los Angeles have clashed with federal deportation operations.

In a broader crackdown, the Trump administration also paused immigration applications from 19 countries subject to travel bans, including Afghanistan, Venezuela and Iran.

The policy, enacted after National Guard troops were shot near the border, reflects the administration’s prioritization of national security over unchecked migration.

The rescue of 62,000 children from exploitation marks a significant milestone in the Trump administration’s border agenda.

Yet, the staggering number of missing minors highlights systemic failures in immigration enforcement—failures that Homan and federal agencies are now working to rectify.

As legal and political battles rage, the humanitarian toll of smuggling networks remains a pressing concern, demanding continued vigilance and decisive action.

BOTTOMLINE

