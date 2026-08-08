By Alicia Civita

August 8, 2026

The Trump administration is preparing to hire a private contractor to locate migrants who have already been deported from the United States in an effort to collect unpaid civil immigration fines, expanding its enforcement efforts beyond U.S. borders.

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According to procurement documents reviewed by WIRED, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is seeking bids for a program known as Tracing and Payment Recovery Services, which would authorize investigators to find deported migrants in countries including Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras and notify them of outstanding financial penalties.

The proposed contract, valued at up to $9 million over two years, would require investigators to verify an individual’s current residence using photographs, utility bills, employment records, court documents, or other evidence deemed credible by the U.S. government.

Contractors would also be instructed to hand-deliver government-approved notices, in English and Spanish, informing migrants of the debts they allegedly owe.

The initiative stems from the Trump administration’s revival of a little-used provision of the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, which allows the federal government to impose civil penalties on migrants who fail to comply with final removal orders.

Under that law, migrants can be fined up to $998 per day, with penalties accumulating for as long as five years.

Some individuals have reportedly received fines approaching $1.8 million, while additional collection fees imposed by third-party agencies have pushed some balances even higher.

As of July, the Department of Homeland Security said it had issued more than $84 billion in immigration-related fines, although officials have not disclosed how much money has actually been recovered.

Since the beginning of the Trump Administration, DHS has issued more than 103,000 total fines to illegal aliens, amounting to approximately $84 billion in fines issued.

These fines include $998 per day for any illegal alien who does not voluntarily leave after a final order of removal.

“The work would cover Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala, and potentially other countries,” WIRED reported after reviewing the contracting documents.

The publication said investigators would conduct “commercial data verification and physical observation services” to confirm where deported migrants are living.

Legal advocates argue the effort raises significant due process concerns, particularly because many migrants have already left the United States.

“Going after folks who are abroad is going to undermine their purported promise to forgive these fines once someone has left the country,” attorney Trina Realmuto of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance told WIRED.

“But that doesn’t surprise me.”

Hasan Shafiqullah, supervising attorney with the Legal Aid Society’s Immigration Law Unit, told the publication that he has seen collection agencies add hundreds of thousands of dollars in administrative fees to some government penalties.

“I’ve seen some third-party collection agencies add $500,000 in additional administrative fees on top of the U.S. government’s fees,” Shafiqullah said.

Immigration attorneys also question whether the government can realistically collect debts from people living abroad, particularly because the procurement documents specify that payments would be made through Pay.gov, a system that generally requires access to a U.S. bank account.

The proposal appears to build on the administration’s broader immigration enforcement strategy.

Earlier this year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement awarded contracts worth up to $1.2 billion to multiple private companies to locate migrants living inside the United States.

The new overseas program would extend that model to individuals who have already been deported.

The Department of Homeland Security has simultaneously promoted the CBP Home mobile application, saying migrants who voluntarily leave the United States through the app may qualify to have certain “failure-to-depart” fines forgiven.

However, not all immigration-related fees are eligible for waiver, and critics say the new overseas collection effort sends mixed signals to migrants who complied with removal orders.

If implemented, the program would mark one of the most far-reaching attempts by the U.S. government to pursue immigration-related financial penalties beyond its borders, relying on private investigators rather than federal agents to locate deported migrants and seek repayment.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), under the Department of Homeland Security, is seeking private contractors for “Tracing and Payment Recovery Services” to locate people who were deported or left the United States (including via voluntary departure) and still owe civil immigration fines, then notify them and pursue collection.

The work focuses initially on Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala (with potential expansion to other countries).

Contractors must be U.S.-registered companies and would use commercial data verification, skip-tracing, and physical observation.

They are required to confirm identities and residences with evidence such as photographs of homes, utility bills, employment records, court documents, or death certificates if applicable, then hand-deliver government-approved printed notices in English and Spanish detailing the outstanding amounts and payment options

These are civil penalties under a provision of the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (rarely used until the first Trump administration and expanded in the second).

They primarily target failure to depart after a final removal order or noncompliance with voluntary departure, assessed at rates adjusted for inflation (around $998 per day, potentially accumulating for up to five years and reaching individual totals near $1.8 million in some cases).

As of July 2026, estimates referenced in the solicitation and reporting:

Roughly 66,387 individuals who have already been removed from the U.S. owe civil fines totaling approximately $423 million.

Separately, DHS has issued far larger overall figures—more than $84 billion across over 103,000 fines—mostly targeting people still inside the United States.

This represents an expansion of domestic collection efforts (which have included debt collectors, lawsuits, wage garnishment, and tax refund offsets) beyond U.S. borders.

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