By Breccan F. Thies

April 23, 2026

The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it will be stripping federal student loan funding from any college program that does not yield a high salary after the student graduates.

Stereotypically worthless degrees in areas like “women’s and gender studies” have become the standing joke that jabs at how unserious college has become.

But under new proposed rulemaking from the Education Department, if schools want to offer degrees that bury students in debt while giving them poor job prospects, the institutions will have to fund those programs themselves.

“The Trump Administration’s proposed accountability framework is grounded in common sense: if postsecondary education programs do not leave graduates better off, taxpayers should not subsidize them,” Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent said in a press release.

“This consensus-backed framework will drive meaningful change in postsecondary education, ending years of regulatory whiplash and addressing student debt that has left too many students worse off.”

Under the proposed rule, undergraduate programs will have to prove that degree recipients earn at least as much as a high school graduate before being eligible for student loan funding.

Similarly, graduate school programs will need to prove higher earnings than an average bachelor’s degree.

The average high school graduate is estimated to earn about $40,000, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

“Programs that routinely fail to provide students with a reliable return on investment would lose access to federal student loans, and in certain cases, Pell Grants,” the department said.

Though the average high school graduate salary target is a fairly low bar, a Department of Education official told The Federalist that there are college programs that will get cut because the return on investment is so low.

It also means that important degrees like liberal arts, philosophy, and history — areas where conservatives are severely lacking, leaving leftists in control of the American historical narrative — will likely be safeguarded.

According to a 2024 survey from the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, 23 percent of bachelor’s programs and 43 percent of master’s programs have a negative return on investment.

Student loan debt is now close to doubling the size of all U.S. university endowments combined.

Student loan debt also outpaces Americans’ credit card debt and is roughly equal to automobile loan debt.

Meanwhile, the average net price for attending an undergraduate program — after grant and scholarship funding — rose by 93 percent from 1990 to 2020, when accounting for inflation.

Department of Education data shows that the unlimited lending of taxpayer dollars has increased graduate tuition by 340 percent.

Schools can increase the sticker price of tuition knowing that no student is actually going to pay for it, but rather American taxpayers will foot the bill through Education Department student loans.

One of the goals of the Trump administration is to stop that scam.

Right now, the Education Department’s student loan portfolio, funded by the American taxpayer, is nearly $1.7 trillion.

It is estimated that fewer than 40 percent of borrowers are in repayment, and nearly 25 percent of borrowers are in default.

“More students are left financially worse off than if they had never attended college,” the department stated, adding that “now is the time for a hard reset in higher education.”

The new rule would apply across the board for all types of postsecondary education — from colleges and universities to career and technical schools.

It is a major shift from the criminal Biden and Obama administrations, which selectively targeted career and technical schools, as well as religious schools like Grand Canyon University, in order to destroy them while shielding their friends at universities from accountability.

Biden’s Education Department only threatened financial aid funding to places like technical schools through its “gainful employment” metric, while asking traditional four-year universities to share financial information with prospective students with zero threat to their funding.

The new rule “will better protect students and taxpayers by requiring institutions to sunset programs that do not deliver a strong financial return or to seek funding outside the federal financial aid system,” the department said.

The rule will be open for a public comment period for 30 days before becoming finalized, and is planned to take effect in July.

WATCH: Alan Levine on X: “I think about this every day. Taxpayers are subsidizing college degrees, either through $1.8 trillion in loan guarantees or through state budgets. It is terribly unfair to ask them to do this if we are not producing degrees that lead somewhere with an ROI for the taxpayer.” / X

READ MORE:

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to abolish the Department of Education

Department of Education Abandons Headquarters as Agency Heads for Total Extinction

The Trump Administration Change That Could Cripple Nursing

President Trump Signs Executive Order Halting Federal Funding for Schools Mandating COVID Vaccine

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Department of Education issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to create a new postsecondary accountability framework.

It would cut off federal student loan funding (and, in some cases, Pell Grants) for college programs whose typical graduates do not earn enough to justify the investment—specifically, those leaving undergrads earning less than the typical high school graduate (roughly $40,000 annually) or grad students earning less than the average bachelor’s degree holder.

The goal, per Under Secretary Nicholas Kent: “If postsecondary education programs do not leave graduates better off, taxpayers should not subsidize them.”

It aims to curb the $1.7 trillion federal student loan portfolio, where many borrowers end up worse off financially than if they had skipped college altogether.

This isn’t about banning degrees—colleges can still offer philosophy, history, or any major they want.

They just can’t expect taxpayers to guarantee loans for programs that routinely fail to deliver economic mobility. Private funding, scholarships, or out-of-pocket payment remain options.

Earlier rules under prior administrations often targeted for-profit or vocational schools selectively while shielding traditional universities; this applies evenly.

Overall, this is a common-sense reset. Higher education’s value comes from results, not credentials alone.

Forcing accountability on federal dollars is long overdue—students and taxpayers deserve better than funding predictable financial dead ends.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.