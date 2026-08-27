By Victor Nava

August 27, 2026

The Trump administration is reportedly readying to revoke the business and tourism visas of as many as 200,000 foreigners in what could be the largest single mass revocation of visas in US history.

The revocations will target the holders of B1 and B2 visas, issued between 2016 and 2026, who have sought or are currently seeking asylum, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing State Department documents and US officials.

B1 visas are generally issued for business travelers, while B2 visas are typically given to tourists or foreigners visiting for family or traveling to receive medical care in the US.

The State Department is expected to formally announce the revocations, which will be coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in the “coming weeks.”

“We are coordinating with DHS to identify and revoke the nonimmigrant visas of foreigners who have come to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors, but then file for asylum to stay here permanently,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott told the outlet.

Pigott declined to comment on the number of visas that might be revoked, describing the process as “ongoing,” “dynamic,” and one that will be done “on a rolling basis.”

Those who have their visas revoked will not necessarily be deported right away, US officials indicated, but they would immediately lose their status as business or tourism travelers.

The move, which is expected to face legal challenges, would be President Trump’s latest to tighten the US visa process.



The Trump administration has previously moved to investigate applicants’ social media histories, require bonds for the processing of visas and banned the issuance of visas to citizens of certain countries.

Travelers to the US from more than three dozen countries could soon be required to submit their most recent five years of social media activity for review before being allowed in. REUTERS

Since the start of President Trump’s second term, the State Department has revoked about 175,000 visas for people convicted or accused of criminal activity or who have spoken out publicly against US policies.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Monday charged that foreign nationals have been using tourist and business visas as a way to get into the US to then apply for asylum, in an effort to remain in the country indefinitely.

“People in the US and all over the world are fed up with bogus asylum claims,” Landau wrote on X.

“Asylum isn’t supposed to be a loophole to circumvent immigration law.”

B1 and B2 visa applicants must affirm that they will not apply for asylum while in the US and prove that they intend to return to their home countries under the current process.

The potential revocations also come after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the Trump administration cannot end birthright citizenship via executive order.

Since the ruling, the Trump administration has moved to crack down on so-called birth tourism.

Administration officials contend that foreign pregnant women have been obtaining tourist visas for the sole purpose of giving birth in the US so their children can obtain the benefits of birthright citizenship.

READ MORE:

Trump administration is reviewing all 55 million foreigners with US visas for any violations

Birth Tourism Scams Draw Sweeping Crackdown as Visa Revocations Climb

State Department revoked more than 80K non-immigrant visas this year, including 8K student visas

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Says Over Three Million Illegal Aliens Have Left U.S. Since President Trump Took Office — Including Two Million ‘Self-Deportations’

Marco Rubio’s State Department Has Revoked 6,000 Student Visas due to Assault, Burglary, and Support for Terrorism

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump administration is preparing what officials and the White House have described as the largest mass visa revocation in U.S. history, targeting up to 200,000 people.

The State Department, working with DHS, intends to revoke B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourist/visitor) visas issued between 2016 and 2026 whose holders later applied for asylum or currently have pending asylum claims.

Officials argue these people entered claiming they were short-term visitors who intended to return home, then used asylum to try to stay permanently.

Revoking the visa does not automatically trigger immediate deportation for people already inside the United States with a pending asylum case.

Those individuals would generally lose their visitor status and be recategorized under their asylum proceedings.

If they leave the country, however, they could not re-enter on the revoked visa. If their asylum claim is later denied, they would have no remaining nonimmigrant status to fall back on.

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