February 17, 2025

The Trump administration has executed one of the most significant workforce reductions in U.S. history, targeting over 200,000 probationary employees across multiple government agencies.

According to data from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), as of March 2024, approximately 220,000 federal workers had not yet completed their probationary period.

An additional 288,000 employees had between one and two years of service, making them vulnerable to restructuring efforts.

One of the hardest-hit agencies is the infamous Internal Revenue Service (IRS), long criticized for its heavy-handed tactics against hardworking Americans.

It was first reported that Trump’s administration plans to axe around 9,000 jobs at the IRS, primarily targeting employees still in their probationary period.

However, according to ABC News citing sources familiar with the matter, as many as 15,000 IRS workers have been identified for possible termination as early as next week.

The targeted employees, many of whom were added during the criminal Biden administration’s expansion of the IRS, reportedly hold non-essential roles unrelated to processing tax filings.

It’s not clear, however, what impact the firings might have on this year’s tax season as much of the work at the IRS is connected to the agency’s mission of processing and enforcing payments.

A Department of Government Efficiency employee arrived at the IRS’ headquarters on Thursday asking about the agency’s technology and how audits are done.

The IRS did not respond to a request for comment.

While liberal media outlets bemoan the impact on tax season, the reality is that the IRS has been operating with bloated inefficiencies for years.

These layoffs are a necessary course correction, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are no longer funneled into a bureaucratic behemoth that has overstepped its bounds time and again

Adding to the sweeping reforms, a Department of Government Efficiency official was spotted at the IRS headquarters on Thursday, reportedly inquiring about the agency’s outdated technology and the mechanics of audit enforcement.

Elon Musk and DOGE have now started their efforts to crack down on arguably the most hated agency in the entire country, causing liberals to lose it all over again.

Reuters reported that Gavin Kliger, a key staffer working with Elon Musk in his efforts to downsize the federal government, entered IRS headquarters on Thursday to investigate the corrupt agency’s operations.

Sources told Reuters that Kliger had been meeting with multiple senior executives at the agency to learn more.

One can only imagine what nasty stuff Kliger and the rest of DOGE will discover.

It’s a safe bet that documented political persecution against conservatives will be one of the items.

This development follows President Trump’s announcement during a news conference that he would be looking into the IRS.

Far-left Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) hit the panic button upon hearing the news of DOGE’s arrival.

