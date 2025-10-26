Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen's avatar
Jen
38m

These are beautiful words!My administration is steadfastly devoted to restoring a culture that values the inherent dignity of every child and to upholding the eternal truth that every person is created in the holy image and likeness of God, with infinite worth and boundless potential,” he wrote.

Every person has the right to live!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vonn7777's avatar
Vonn7777
2h

Best seller right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture