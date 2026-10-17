By American Media Group

October 17, 2026

🚨 Trump–Putin DIESEL BREAKTHROUGH: Trump’s diesel agreement with Putin gains concrete support as Russia outlines additional supplies and the U.S. Treasury authorizes covered imports.

The next test is delivery—and the lower costs promised to Americans.

A major energy development is taking shape between Washington and Moscow: President Donald Trump has announced a diesel agreement with President Vladimir Putin, Russia has publicly outlined additional supplies, and the U.S. Treasury has issued the authorization covering Russian diesel imports.

Together, these steps give the initiative a concrete foundation as President Trump puts lower costs for Americans at the center of his message.

The significance is straightforward.

Russia is stating its readiness to supply more fuel, while Washington is opening the legal route for covered transactions.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has also announced that Moscow is beginning to lift diesel export restrictions ahead of schedule.

For President Trump, this creates an opportunity to demonstrate what direct diplomacy can accomplish for the people he has singled out: America’s farmers, ranchers and truckers.

For Putin, it opens a channel for Russian energy supplies to reach the American and wider global marketplace. The agreement’s practical value will become clearer as the announced volumes move toward delivery.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S MESSAGE: AMERICAN WORKERS COME FIRST

In the statement shown in the supplied screenshot, President Trump describes his discussion with Putin as “highly successful” and announces an agreement involving substantial diesel supplies for the American and global markets.

His strongest message concerns the people he wants the initiative to benefit:

“Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority.”

That sentence places the agreement firmly within President Trump’s America First affordability agenda.

The president is presenting energy diplomacy as a tool for easing costs, with particular attention to Americans whose livelihoods depend on dependable fuel supplies.

President Trump also predicts that diesel prices will be:

“COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!”

It is a forceful presidential forecast.

The confirmed developments establish authorization and announced supply plans; the eventual size and speed of consumer savings will depend on implementation and market conditions.

MOSCOW RESPONDS WITH A SUPPLY ROADMAP

Novak’s statements give the Russian side of the initiative a public timetable.

According to TASS, Moscow is prepared to provide additional diesel to the United States and other partners, beginning with 300,000 metric tons in October.

He outlined potential increases to approximately 500,000 metric tons in November and 1 million metric tons in December, with exports potentially approaching 3 million metric tons per month later.

Those figures concern the American market and other destinations, rather than an allocation exclusively to the United States.

They describe planned availability and possible expansion, with actual deliveries still to follow.

Moscow has also announced action on the export restrictions themselves.

Novak told TASS on October 9 that Russia would begin lifting those restrictions immediately, ahead of schedule.

That gives the diplomatic announcement an accompanying Russian policy step.

The emerging picture is consequential: President Trump and Putin have opened an energy channel, and officials on both sides have publicly taken steps that support it.

U.S. TREASURY AUTHORIZATION MAKES THE OPENING CONCRETE

The decisive American document is OFAC General License 135, dated October 9, 2026.

It authorizes covered transactions connected with the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel, explicitly including imports into the United States.

The authorization extends through 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 7, 2027.

A specific exception remains: the license does not authorize debits to accounts at U.S. financial institutions belonging to Russia’s central bank, National Wealth Fund or Ministry of Finance.

This is a concrete change in the treatment of covered diesel transactions.

It gives commercial activity within the license’s scope an authorized path, making Treasury’s action a central part of the agreement’s implementation.

PRESIDENT TRUMP PUBLICLY THANKS PUTIN

The president has also publicly acknowledged Putin’s role.

TASS reported on October 10 that President Trump thanked the Russian president while discussing the diesel arrangement with reporters at the White House.

“I want to thank President Putin, to be honest with you.”

That acknowledgment underscores the diplomatic character of the initiative.

Direct engagement between the two presidents has been followed by Russian supply announcements and an American regulatory authorization.

It is a substantial opening for cooperation on a defined energy issue, with the prospect of wider supplies serving both national interests and international buyers.

The strongest case for this approach rests on practical outcomes: more fuel available, transactions completed and tangible benefits for consumers.

Successful implementation would give both presidents a concrete result to point to.

THE LARGER PROMISE—AND THE NUMBERS TO WATCH

The supplied President Trump statement also describes a possible later delivery of 3 million tons, expressly conditioned on the state of Russia’s diesel refineries.

Novak’s separate statement refers to a potential eventual export level approaching 3 million metric tons per month.

These are larger forward-looking projections, rather than completed shipments.

In the same post, President Trump links his price forecast to what he describes as American “TOTAL CONTROL” of the Strait of Hormuz and reiterates that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.

Those are positions expressed in his statement. The documentary foundation of this diesel development remains Treasury’s license and Moscow’s public announcements.

For readers following the agreement, the next developments to watch are the first confirmed cargoes, their destinations, subsequent supply increases and changes in diesel prices.

A DIPLOMATIC OPENING WITH AMERICANS AT THE CENTER

President Trump’s announcement now has substantive support from both Washington and Moscow.

Russia has outlined additional supplies and begun lifting export restrictions, while the U.S. Treasury has authorized covered Russian diesel transactions.

That makes this a significant opening for Trump–Putin energy cooperation.

The president has set an ambitious goal, and the people he has named deserve to see the results reach their businesses, farms and household budgets.

The opportunity is real, the legal opening is documented, and the supply plans are public. Now the focus turns to delivery—and to whether this diplomatic breakthrough produces the lower costs President Trump has promised.

READ MORE:

President Trump Thanks Vladimir Putin for Striking Massive Deal to Send Millions of Tons of Diesel to US — Globalists Outraged

President Trump says he’ll meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss the Ukraine war

Putin / Zelensky Summit in Works as Territory Concessions Confirmed by President Trump & Zelensky

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump stated on Truth Social that Russia agreed to supply diesel to U.S. and global markets: more than 300,000 metric tons immediately, another 500,000 tons in November, 1 million tons shortly thereafter, and potentially an additional 3 million tons later (depending on the condition of Russian refineries damaged by Ukrainian strikes).

He described the call as “highly successful” and predicted rapid price declines for Americans (especially farmers, ranchers, and truckers), linking it also to U.S. control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Kremlin confirmed Russia’s readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the U.S. and global markets, saying it would have a positive impact on the global economy.

Russia partially lifted its diesel export ban (in place amid domestic shortages and refinery attacks) starting around October 10.

By October 15, the Kremlin reported that diesel had begun reaching global markets, with shipping data showing loadings (e.g., ~40,000 tons of ultra-low sulfur diesel from the Baltic port of Primorsk heading toward Morocco).

Russian officials have indicated capacity to ramp exports further toward prior levels (potentially 3–3.5 million tons/month by year-end) if conditions allow.

On the same day as President Trump’s announcement, OFAC issued General License No. 135. It authorizes transactions related to the sale, delivery, offloading, and importation (explicitly including into the United States) of diesel fuel of Russian Federation origin through 12:01 a.m. EDT on April 7, 2027.

It does not authorize debits to accounts of Russia’s Central Bank, National Wealth Fund, or Ministry of Finance, and other sanctions remain in place.

In short, the core claims in the article align with President Trump’s announcement, Russian confirmation, the Treasury general license, and stated intent to ease prices.

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