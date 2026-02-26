By C. Todd Lopez

February 27, 2026

At the conclusion of his State of the Union address, President Donald J. Trump announced that Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover and retired Navy Capt. Royce Williams were both medal recipients.

Slover, still on active duty, earned the medal for actions last month in Venezuela, while Williams — now 100 years old — received the medal for actions during the Korean War in 1952.

In early January, President Trump announced the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, following a successful overnight joint U.S. military mission in Venezuela’s capital of Caracas.

Both Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores de Maduro, were captured by U.S. military forces during that raid, and the two are facing criminal court proceedings tied to a 2020 indictment from the Justice Department on multiple federal charges, including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

Slover was part of the military effort to capture Maduro during that raid Jan. 2, President Trump said. He was responsible for planning a helicopter mission involving a CH-47 Chinook.

“Slover planned a mission and was the flight lead in the cockpit of the first helicopter,” President Trump said.

“Eric steered the Chinook under the cover of night and descended swiftly upon Maduro’s heavily protected military fortress.”

The area, President Trump said, was heavily guarded by thousands of soldiers.

“While preparing to land, enemy machine guns fired from every angle, and Eric was hit very badly in the leg and hip — one bullet after another,” President Trump said. “He absorbed four agonizing shots, shredding his leg into numerous pieces.”

Despite those injuries, President Trump said, Slover pressed on to deliver commandos to the drop zone, where the mission could be carried out.

“[Delivering] the many commandos who would capture and detain Maduro was the only thing Eric was thinking about then,” the president said.

“Even as he was gushing blood ... Eric maneuvered his helicopter with all of those lives and souls to face the enemy and let his gunners eliminate the threat — turn the helicopter around so the gunners could take care of business — saving the lives of his fellow warriors from what could have been a catastrophic crash, deep in enemy territory.”

After safely landing the helicopter in the right location so the mission could continue, Eric told his copilot, also wounded, to take over.

“The success of the entire mission and the lives of his fellow warriors hinged on Eric’s ability to take searing pain,” President Trump added.

During the State of the Union address, Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, commander of the Joint Special Operations Command, put the medal around Slover’s neck.

The president said there would be a separate event, at the White House, where he would present the medal to Slover.

Nearly 75 years in the making, retired Navy Capt. Royce Williams was also awarded the Medal of Honor. Williams served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. His combat actions in Korea earned him the Medal of Honor.

“In the skies over Korea in 1952, Royce was in the dog fight of a lifetime — a legendary dog fight,” President Trump said.

“Flying through blizzard conditions, his squadron was ambushed by seven Soviet fighter planes. It was his first aerial combat of the war. And despite being massively outnumbered and outgunned, Royce led the takedown of four enemy jets and almost destroyed the others — vanquishing his adversaries while taking 263 bullets to his own plane and being seriously hurt.”

For over 50 years, the president said, that mission had been kept secret — Williams didn’t even tell his wife.

“But the legend grew and grew,” President Trump said. “But tonight, at 100 years old, this brave Navy captain is finally getting the recognition he deserves. He was a legend long before this evening.”

First Lady Melania Trump placed the Medal of Honor around Williams’ neck.

The president also honored other military heroes during the address.

Among those were Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Ruskan, a rescue swimmer, who was awarded the Legion of Merit for his efforts during a flood last year in central Texas. Ruskan is credited with saving more than 160 lives.

Additionally, two National Guardsmen were awarded Purple Hearts. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe were shot while on patrol in Washington, Nov. 26, 2025.

Beckstrom died from her injuries just a day later. She was awarded the Purple Heart posthumously, with her parents accepting the medal on her behalf. Wolfe was severely injured but has since recovered. He was present at the Capitol to accept the award.

American Golden Age

This year, the United States will mark 250 years as a nation, and President Trump said the United States is stronger than it has ever been.

“Members of Congress and my fellow Americans, our nation is back, bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before,” he said.

“Less than five months from now, our country will celebrate an epic milestone in American history: the 250th anniversary of our glorious American independence.”

On July 4, the United States will mark two and a half centuries of liberty, triumph, progress and freedom, President Trump said, adding that the best is yet to come.

“You’ve seen nothing yet,” he added. “We’re going to do better and better and better — this is the golden age of America.”

READ MORE:

Confrontational STATE OF THE UNION (SOTU) Speeches Help America, and Should Be the New Norm

Cheap Gas, Less Crime, Lives Saved, and 4 Other Victories Democrats Refused to Cheer at State of the Union (SOTU)

Fake Biden Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to George Soros, Hillary Clinton Doppelganger, and Bill Nye “The Science Guy.”

Charlie Kirk posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom on what would have been his 32nd birthday

BOTTOMLINE

During the 2026 State of the Union address on February 24, President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor—the nation’s highest military decoration—to two American service members for extraordinary acts of valor.

This marked the first time such awards were presented during a State of the Union speech. The recipients were Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover and retired Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams, whose heroic actions spanned over seven decades apart but exemplified what President Trump described as “extraordinary American courage.”

Slover, a special operations helicopter pilot still on active duty, received the medal for his bravery during a January 2026 raid in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Despite being severely wounded, Slover’s actions went “above and beyond the call of duty,” as noted by President Trump during the ceremony.

At 100 years old, Williams—a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam—was honored for a classified dogfight in 1952 during the Korean War, where he single-handedly engaged multiple enemy aircraft in a mission so sensitive it remained secret for decades to prevent escalating tensions toward World War III.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.