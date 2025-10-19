By Cristina Laila

October 19, 2025

The Justice Department is cleaning house as Deep State prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia ‘resist’ President Trump and leak to the stenographers in the mainstream media.

Two more Deep State prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) have been fired.

Politico reported on Friday that two federal prosecutors in the EDVA – Elizabeth Yusi and Kristin Bird – were fired.

MSNBC confirmed the firing of the two prosecutors after now GITMO detainee New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia.

READ MORE: New York Attorney General Letitia James Arrested

According to Julie Kelly, the fired prosecutors were escorted from the building and stripped of security clearances for leaking sensitive information to the media.

Deep State prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia are attacking US Attorney Lindsey Halligan with leaks after she successfully returned an indictment against Letitia James.

Corrupt New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia last Thursday.

LETITIA JAMES INDICTED BY FEDERAL GRAND JURY IN EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA – ONE COUNT OF BANK FRAUD AND FALSE STATEMENTS

According to the DOJ, Letitia James was charged with two crimes: Bank Fraud under 18 U.S.C. Section 1344 and False Statements to a Financial Institution under 18 U.S.C. Section 1014.

The charges are related to a mortgage loan on a property James owns in Norfolk, Virginia, referred to as “the Perrone Property.”

According to the indictment, James was to use the property as her secondary residence and prohibited its use as a timesharing or other shared ownership arrangement or agreement that requires her either to rent the property or give any other person any control over the occupancy or use of the property.

Letitia James treated her Perrone property like an investment property on her Schedule E form and paid taxes on the rental income, further contradicting her claims of secondary residence.

Lindsey Halligan, the newly sworn in Interim US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia secured the Letitia James indictment by herself last Thursday.

President Trump got the ball rolling last month after he fired the ‘blue slip’ US Attorney in the EDVA.

Last month, President Trump fired Erik Siebert as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia because he refused to bring charges against Letitia James, the late James Comey, the late Adam Schiff, and others.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VIII – Adam Schiff)

Shortly after Siebert’s firing, Lindsey Halligan indicted former FBI Director James Comey.

The Justice Department fired high-ranking prosecutor Maya Song after top national security prosecutor Michael Ben’Ary was axed.

Michael Ben’Ary whined in a letter to colleagues after he was fired and encouraged them to continue to defy President Trump appointees.

More indictments – and more firings – on coming down soon.

HERE IS A CHRONOLOGICAL LIST OF DEEP STATE LAWFARE CRIMINALS EXECUTED at GITMO, CAMP BLAZ-GUAM, DIEGO GARCIA, TIERRA DEL FUEGO, OTHER TOP SECRET MILITARY INSTALLATIONS.

READ MORE:

Top prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia refuses to charge corrupt New York Attorney General Letitia James

Federal Prosecutors Push Toward Charging Other Trump Foes: John Bolton, Adam Schiff, Fani Willis, Lisa Cook, and John Brennan After Corrupt Serial Liar New York Attorney General Letitia James

Department of Justice Fires Top National Security Prosecutor in Eastern District of Virginia, Who Worked as Top Advisor to the late Russiagate Hoaxer Lisa Monaco

BREAKING: DOJ Abruptly Fires Three High-Ranking Prosecutors Involved in Persecuting January 6 Defendants

BOTTOMLINE

New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted by a federal grand jury in the EDVA on October 9, 2025, on one count of bank fraud (18 U.S.C. § 1344) and one count of making false statements to a financial institution (18 U.S.C. § 1014).

The charges stem from allegations that she misrepresented a Norfolk, Virginia property (referred to as the “Perrone Property”) as a secondary residence to secure favorable loan terms, while treating it as an investment property for tax purposes and renting it out, which violated loan conditions.

This indictment is part of a broader pattern of upheaval in the EDVA, which also recently indicted the late former FBI Director James Comey and has seen multiple prosecutor departures amid pressure from the Trump administration to target perceived political opponents.

Elizabeth Yusi (the criminal chief in the EDVA’s Norfolk office) and her deputy, Kristin Bird, were fired by Halligan. They were reportedly escorted from the building and stripped of their security clearances.

The Right Scoop, Julie Kelly claim the firings were due to Yusi and Bird leaking sensitive information about the James case to media outlets like MSNBC and reporter Ken Dilanian, as part of broader “resistance” to Halligan and President Trump.

The DOJ has not publicly commented on personnel matters, but the firings follow earlier removals in the same office, including former U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert (who resisted charging James and Comey), Maya Song, and Michael Ben’Ary.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.