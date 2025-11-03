By Julia Bonavita

November 4, 2025

A popular UFO-reporting app has been making waves after reportedly recording tens of thousands of mysterious underwater objects up and down the United States’ coastlines, raising eyebrows and leaving experts with more questions than answers regarding their origin.

Enigma, a non-partisan organization that boasts its “largest queryable historical sighting database for global UFO sightings,” has recorded roughly 30,000 UFO sightings since its launch in 2022, according to the company’s website.

However, users have turned their attention away from the skies in the hunt for proof that life may exist elsewhere.

Since August, Enigma has documented more than 9,000 sightings of mysterious objects within 10 miles of United States shorelines or other major bodies of water, Marine Technology News reported.

Unidentified Submersible Objects (USOs) are defined as “any object detected underwater that cannot be immediately identified or explained,” according to the outlet.

USOs can be observed through both technological sensors and by the naked eye — with witnesses often describing them as moving at incredibly fast speeds, making precise changes of direction and possessing “transmedium” capabilities by seamlessly transitioning between water and air.

“​​What is really interesting to me is the reports that we receive about [United States] underwater vessels detecting craft moving at exceptionally high speeds underwater,” Kent Heckenlively, author of “Catastrophic Disclosure: Aliens, The Deep State and The Truth,” told Fox News Digital.

“Now that’s one of two things: That’s something we don’t understand, or that means our technology is picking up ghosts underwater.”

Of the 9,000 reported sightings since August 2025, approximately 500 occurred within 5 miles of a coastline, according to Marine Technology News.

Additionally, over 150 objects were reportedly seen either hovering above — or entering and emerging from — bodies of water.

Hellfire missile bounces off mysterious orb in stunning UAP footage shown to Congress

The two states with the highest coastal populations — California and Florida — top the charts for the highest number of USO sightings, according to Enigma’s website.

California accounts for 389 reported sightings, with the Sunshine State coming in second place with 306 witness accounts.

The data also shows several clusters of activity centered around specific coastal points throughout the country, raising eyebrows for both experts and government officials who fear the objects could pose a risk to national security.

“It seems like there are five or six areas where there’s real high UFO activity around water,” Heckenlively said.

“It would make a great deal of sense, and I think the problem that the regular person is facing is that they’re saying to themselves, ‘Okay, if these things are real, how could they come to earth and hide?’ And the ocean seems like a great place to hide.”

The sentiment is echoed by retired Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, who previously argued that video footage released by the Pentagon shows technology that “jeopardizes U.S. maritime security, which is already weakened by our relative ignorance about the global ocean.”

UFO footage captured by US Navy shows mysterious aircraft launching from sea, expert says

“The fact that unidentified objects with unexplainable characteristics are entering US water space and the [Department of War] is not raising a giant red flag is a sign that the government is not sharing all it knows about all-domain anomalous phenomena,” Gallaudet wrote in a report released last year.

The 2019 video depicts an unidentified object buzzing past the Navy’s USS Omaha ship, before plunging into the Pacific Ocean without a trace.

“Pilots, credible observers and calibrated military instrumentation have recorded objects accelerating at rates and crossing the air–sea interface in ways not possible for anything made by humans,” Gallaudet wrote.

Of the various witness accounts compiled by Enigma, one of the most compelling shows two mysterious underwater objects lighting up while underwater, according to Marine Technology News.

Enigma and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

However, years of public skepticism have led to apps such as Enigma crowdsourcing data regarding UFOs, in what Heckenlively believes is a positive step toward transparency between the United States government and citizens looking for answers.

“I’m skeptical of alien stuff,” Heckenlively said. “But I’m convinced that the government is lying to us.”

In what has historically remained a topic shrouded in secrecy, Heckenlively hopes that having UFO findings made public by non-governmental organizations can put pressure on officials to prioritize transparency regarding national security.

“What’s the best disinfectant for corruption? Sunlight,” Heckenlively told Fox News Digital.

“So let’s throw as much sunlight on this as possible, and see what scurries out.”

