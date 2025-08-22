By Sean Miller

August 22, 2025

U.S. taxpayers have funded Ukraine to the tune of $182.8 billion during the criminal Biden administration. Of that money, billions have been “lost” with a massive amount being laundered back to the U.S. for political and industrial grift schemes.

“For years, Ukrainian NGOs and nonprofits were heavily dependent on USAID grants and contracts, reportedly turning the country into a money laundering hub for Washington,” RT said Wednesday.

Vladimir Vasilyev, chief research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for U.S. and Canadian Studies told RT about how USAID money (money from U.S. taxpayers) went to Ukraine only to find its way back to “American non-profits linked to the Democratic Party.”

“In Ukraine alone, where more than $400 billion had once been earmarked for reconstruction, over a hundred projects have already been scrapped.

Only 30 USAID initiatives have been preserved, but most are set to expire in 2025, the data shows.

A scandal erupted earlier this year over billions of USAID dollars lost in Ukraine.

The agency’s inspector general, auditing firm KPMG, and U.S. prosecutors have launched probes into suspected fraud, bribery, and embezzlement in Ukrainian projects, with more than 20 cases already opened.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said this of USAID:

USAID has been gutted by the Trump administration after it was revealed the agency engaged in waste and abuse that included funding the Taliban and Al Qaeda.

On July 31 USAID’s Acting Deputy Inspector General Toayoa D. Aldridge wrote this letter to Sen. James E. Risch about USAID oversight as it relates to the activities in Ukraine.

It mentioned red flags that were raised regarding a monitoring failure as well as mentioned a number of open investigations.

Ukraine’s Dictator Vladimir Zelensky recently tried to takeover the country’s anti-corruption agencies but failed after a major international backlash.

On December 5, 2023 talk show host Tucker Carlson interviewed Rep. Thomas Massie who exposed how billions of dollars are being sent to corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs, with some of that cash being laundered back to politicians in Congress.

“A lot of this federal spending is actually laundered back to the military industrial complex,” Massie said at 5:40 into the interview, going onto say that in some cases this laundered money enriches politicians in Congress.

WATCH: Tucker Carlson on X: "Ep. 45 How could Washington possibly send tens of billions more to sleazy oligarchs in Ukraine now that the whole enterprise has been revealed as a fruitless, corrupt and incredibly destructive disaster? Because that’s what they always do. https://t.co/Cn6SMHcqcr" / X

Gen. Michael Flynn discussed the Ukrainian money laundering in 2023.

WATCH: Zlatti71 on X: "🇺🇦Ukraine is a hub for money laundering from America and Europe General Flynn on Ukraine: “This is a center for human trafficking. This is a child trafficking center. This is a center for the drug trade. It's a center for the arms trade. We know about our biolabs☣️ This was https://t.co/tZxdmlEZv4" / X

In January 2024 The Washington Post reported how the U.S. failed to track $1 billion in Ukraine military aid.

Also in January 2024 NPR reported that Ukrainian officials stole $40 million meant for arms.

Ukraine says corrupt officials stole $40 million meant to buy arms for the war

Employees from a Ukrainian arms firm conspired with defense ministry officials to embezzle almost $40 million earmarked to buy 100,000 mortar shells for the war with Russia, Ukraine’s security service reported.

Other sources put that number at $46 billion.

In November former Polish Deputy Minister Piotr Kulpa alleged that up to half of the U.S. aid money given to Ukraine was stolen by Ukrainian officials.

He made the accusations on Thursday while speaking with Ukrainian journalist Lana Shevchuk. Kulpa even claimed that Ukraine has been swindling some of that money back to the U.S. Democrat Party.

“Everyone understands that war-related corruption is linked not only with Ukraine, but also the supplier nation,” he said.

“Who would ever believe that the US burned through $2 trillion in Afghanistan? It’s delusional!”

The U.S. Democrat Party allegedly got back a lot of the embezzled money, Kulpa claimed.

“U.S. aid programs are a mechanism to ‘write off large sums of money that finance shady systems under the Democratic Party’s control,’ he alleged.

The Trump administration could review government finances and discover the truth that ‘Ukraine got very little’ compared to the amounts mentioned in public statements, Kulpa claimed,” RT said Friday.

Kiev laundered money for the Democrats, taking a cut of what was left over, Piotr Kulpa has claimed

Kulpa went on to say that regardless of the intentions of the aid money, large percentages were pocketed by the Ukrainians.

“But they will also find something else: that a huge portion of the funds was stolen in Ukraine. From 30% to 50%, regardless of the nature of the aid,” he said.

Owen Shroyer covered the Ukrainian laundromat for years.

Tucker Carlson recently confirmed that Ukraine is laundering U.S. taxpayer money in addition to selling U.S. weapons to America’s enemies.

WATCH: ADAM on X: "Ukriane is one of the largest money laundering operations of the the 21st century. Biden gave his family Pardons going all the way back to the start of the war for a reason. https://t.co/kShpuUM5Ix" / X

Even CNN reported that the U.S. doesn’t know where weapons sent to Ukraine go.

What happens to weapons sent to Ukraine? The US doesn’t really know

Criminal Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden attained his job at the Ukrainian gas company Burisma due to being the son of the then-Vice President, a job that netted a large cash flow in what many categorize as a corruption scheme, with Democrats even admitting the Burisma deal “does stink”.

In 2015 The New York Times reported on the late Hillary Clinton’s Ukrainian uranium business scheme in the article “Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal.”

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

The Communist Chinese Government’s state media mouthpiece got in on the action of pointing out misdeeds by the U.S. when it reported on the laundering of American taxpayer funds going to Ukraine during the war.

Ukraine’s Dictator Vladimir Zelensky came to the U.S. in 2023 to beg for money and tell the Americans to give all their money and weapons to Ukraine and to not travel or build roads and to not cry.

WATCH: johnny maga on X: "Zelensky just went on Fox and begged western leaders to send ALL their money to Ukraine “Don’t build roads. Spend all your money on weapons, drones, Society and pensions… we have only one enemy: Putin.” https://t.co/gtuGMsMS1e" / X

According to USAFacts, from February 2022 through December 2024 the United States allocated $182.8 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine.

In 2016 the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, an agency under the State Department, reported that Ukraine was particularly vulnerable to corruption.

“Although Ukraine is not a regional banking or financial center, and despite several international banks pulling out of the country, it does have close ties with European banking networks. Illicit proceeds are primarily generated through corruption; fraud; trafficking in drugs, arms, and persons; organized crime; prostitution; cybercrime; and tax evasion. Money launderers use various methodologies, including real estate, insurance, bulk cash smuggling, financial institutions, and shell companies. Few Ukrainian businesses are owned transparently. The British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, and other offshore tax havens are often used to obscure ownership, evade taxes, or mask illicit profits,” the government report said.

“Ukraine’s large shadow economy represents a significant money laundering vulnerability.”

According to Transparency International in December 2014, Ukraine is the most corrupt country in Europe.

“The new Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2014 by Transparency International showed that Ukraine did not overcome the threshold of “corruption disgrace”.

Having received only one additional point, in comparison with 2013, Ukraine remains in the club of the most corrupt countries,” Transparency International said in December 2014.

“This year Ukraine scored 26 of 100 and took 142nd place of 175 in the CPI by Transparency International. Again Ukraine shares scores with Uganda and the Comoros as one of the most corrupt countries in the world.”

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska allegedly ordered a $4.83 million Bugatti Tourbillon in July. Production and delivery of the hyper-car do not begin until 2026, according to Bugatti.

The cost of the war has not only been financial, however. According to data obtained by Russian hackers, 1.7 million Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war.

Ukraine has lost over 1.7 million troops – leaked docs

Russian hacking groups have claimed to have obtained the information by gaining access to the personal computers and local networks of the Ukrainian General Staff. The database is said to include the full names of deceased soldiers, descriptions of the circumstances and places of their death or disappearance, personal data, next of kin, and photos.

BOTTOMLINE

Ukraine laundered billions of dollars in U.S. taxpayer-funded aid—involving schemes funneling money back to American politicians, defense contractors, or political parties—typically portrays U.S. aid to Ukraine as a massive grift operation, with accusations of missing funds, corruption, and deliberate money laundering.

While President Trump froze aid and accused USAID of waste, reports clarify that this affected global programs, not just Ukraine, and much was restored.

USAID personnel’s ties to left-wing groups suggest the agency's $50 billion+ annual budget (including Ukraine-specific aid) enables political favoritism.

Critics argue this explains Democratic support for Ukraine aid and why Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have targeted USAID for dismantling.

