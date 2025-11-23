By Joana Campos

November 24, 2025

The United Nations Security Council approved on Monday, November 17, 2025, a resolution that fully endorses the ambitious 20-point peace plan for the Gaza Strip put forward by United States President Donald Trump.

This document, which already served as the foundation for last month’s ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, establishes a temporary authority under international supervision, the deployment of allied forces to secure the borders, and the complete demilitarization of the enclave—putting an end to years of chaos fueled by radical terrorism.

President Trump warns Hamas ‘we will have no choice but to go in and kill them’ if Gaza Killings Continue

The president insisted that Hamas “must disarm” and warned that if it does not, Washington could promote or support rapid and decisive actions to restore security.

The White House has not yet detailed the precise mechanisms by which it intends to carry out this threat.

In an emotional and triumphant message posted on his Truth Social platform immediately after the historic Security Council vote, President Donald Trump celebrated the unanimous support for his Gaza peace plan, emphasizing his role as chairman of the Peace Board and the worldwide significance of this milestone.

While the global left—obsessed with unilateral concessions to extremist groups—complains of “impositions,” this pragmatic breakthrough places Israel’s security and sustainable reconstruction first, correcting the diplomatic disasters inherited from weak administrations of criminal Joe Biden’s.

President Trump’s plan, fleshed out at summits such as the one in Sharm el-Sheikh, is not a naïve utopia but a realistic framework that addresses the root causes of the conflict.

Its initial phase provides for the immediate release of Israeli hostages in exchange for a cessation of hostilities, followed by the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

A transitional authority, backed by a Washington-led Peace Board, will oversee day-to-day governance until the end of 2027, with particular emphasis on civilian protection and humanitarian corridors.

The true innovation lies here: the deployment of a multinational peacekeeping force—including troops from allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and possibly Saudi Arabia—to guard the borders with Israel and Egypt, thereby preventing Hamas from rearming.

This contingent will not only guarantee stability but will also enable a massive internationally funded reconstruction program that includes economic development and educational deradicalization, transforming Gaza from a terrorist stronghold into a prosperous enclave.

The Security Council vote was 13-0 in favor, with abstentions from China and Russia, reflecting a broad global consensus around the Trump vision.

Israel enthusiastically welcomed the UN Security Council’s approval of the 20-point peace plan promoted by President Donald Trump, which includes the deployment of a 20,000-strong multinational force and the creation of a Peace Board personally chaired by the American leader.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the resolution marks a decisive step toward the complete demilitarization of Gaza, the enclave’s integration into regional normalization, and the expansion of the Abraham Accords to additional Arab countries.

For its part, Hamas categorically rejected the resolution, arguing that it fails to address the political aspirations or humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people after more than two years of war, and denouncing the plan as imposing an international trusteeship that exclusively benefits Israel while violating the neutrality that any peacekeeping force should uphold.

While Israel sees the agreement as the definitive path to lasting and secure stability, Hamas demands that the international community provide genuine guarantees of Palestinian rights, self-determination, and a ceasefire supervised solely by the United Nations—without direct United States leadership of the process.

We had previously reported on this at Gateway Hispanic, where we warned about Hamas threats and highlighted President Trump's decisive role in hostage releases

This achievement is no coincidence.

With his “America First” approach extended to regional peace, President Trump has forced adversaries to negotiate on realistic terms—in stark contrast to the paralysis of the Biden era, when thousands died in a cycle of impunity.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the revocation of visas for approximately 300 foreign nationals accused of participating in activities supporting the terrorist group Hamas.

WATCH: Rapid Response 47 on X: “”We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree — not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses,” says @SecRubio on foreign students linked to terror groups. “If we’ve given you a visa and then you decide to do that, we’re gonna take it away.” 🔥 https://t.co/L1fHovvMcy” / X

Left-wing critics, especially in European media, brand it a “denial of Palestinian rights,” yet they deliberately overlook that the plan demands a disarmed Gaza governed by moderate Palestinians, not jihadists.

It is a model that could be replicated in Lebanon or Yemen, proving that deterrent strength—not empty UN resolutions—delivers results.

In short, UN endorsement of President Trump’s plan signals the end of an era of failed concessions and the beginning of lasting stability.

Israel gains security, Palestinians receive a real chance at prosperity, and the world establishes a powerful precedent against extremism.

As always, President Trump’s negotiating genius prevails where others have failed.

BOTTOMLINE

