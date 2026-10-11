By Baxter Dmitry

October 11, 2026

The United Nations has revised it’s climate change forecasts, officially confirming the doom and gloom narrative of climate change was wrong and the so-called climate emergency was a man-made fraud.

For years, the phrase “12 years to save the planet” was the left’s favorite cudgel — a quasi-scientific countdown used to justify everything from banning gas stoves to shutting down pipelines to lecturing schoolchildren about their carbon footprint.

It was based on the IPCC’s 2018 report, which warned that emissions had to plummet by 2030 to keep warming below 1.5°C .

The media ran with it. Politicians weaponized it. A generation was told the clock was ticking toward extinction.

WATCH: TeoAnon17 on X: “The UN has publicly announced that climate change never existed!! Solar power generation was just about vested interests. All man-made!! That’s the whole story!!! 🐸 https://t.co/Fnp6bhhbuf” / X

A recent New York Post article, titled “Billions have been wasted on UN’s climate change lies,” describes how billions, if not trillions, of dollars have been spent worldwide attempting to slow or stop the world from experiencing the extreme climate change as forecast by the flawed, but widely used RCP 8.5 computer model projections.

Billions have been wasted on the UN’s climate change lies

Vale50Plus reports:

Trillions Wasted On UN’s Doomsday Scenario That Hijacked Global Energy Policy

A recent New York Post (NYP) article, titled “Billions have been wasted on UN’s climate change lies,” describes how billions, if not trillions, of dollars have been spent worldwide attempting to slow or stop the world from experiencing the extreme climate change as forecast by the flawed, but widely used RCP 8.5 computer model projections. [some emphasis, links added]

The NYP is absolutely correct. The future climate conditions described by the RCP 8.5 high-end emissions scenario, and subsequently cited in hundreds of papers warning of likely disastrous outcomes, were never going to happen, and all the investment into climate policy has been a total waste.

RCP 8.5 has officially been retired from consideration by official climate researchers at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Opinion writer Jonathan Lesser writes that the IPCC “is responsible for the “climate catastrophe” and “the world is burning scenarios that environmentalists, academics and many politicians have promoted to force high-cost, coercive energy policies on Americans,” which “relied on academics whose careers depended on using RCP 8.5 and several other worst-case scenarios to predict everything from the demise of French wines and the end of pasta to aliens destroying the earth. (No, really.)”

Over the past decade, The Heartland Institute and Climate Realism have published dozens of articles refuting studies slavishly promoted by various media outlets that relied heavily on computer-modeled emissions scenarios like RCP 8.5 and SSP5-8.5.

The stories referenced by Lesser here are familiar; the supposed destruction of French wine (or overproduction!), pasta, and aliens of a different kind, all have been covered and much more.

RCP 8.5 was used to say Gila monsters would be decimated by climate change, that climate change would spread lethal fungal outbreaks around the world, that climate change would cause a dramatic uptick in deaths from sedentary lifestyles, and The Daily Mail went so far as to create AI-generated apocalyptic images of the world’s future, all based on RCP 8.5 projections.

A recent post at the Daily Mail (MailOnline) titled “Revealed: What life on Earth will look like in 2100 – with entire cities plunged underwater and millions of people perishing in the heat,” uses artificial intelligence (AI) image generation to create apocalyptic pictures of various locations, supposedly replicating what the world will look like in 2100 due to climate change.

The AI generated images are entertaining, but lack a basis in solid evidence or data. While the MailOnline tries to dress the post up with supposed facts, it really presents nothing more than science fiction, just like the movies the story references in the article’s opening sentence.

Scientists have been moving away from promoting RCP 8.5 as the business-as-usual scenario for a while now.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) abandoned it years ago, yet it has still been regularly used as a realistic high-end emissions scenario in hundreds of papers published by prestigious journals like Nature.

It was never realistic. It was always implausible and likely impossible, even assuming a rapid, large, and sustained increase in coal consumption – a scenario that would require five times more coal than we actually have reserves of.

Climate scientist Roger Pielke Jr. explains in a Substack post, “A scenario requiring five times proven coal reserves is not plausible by any standard,” and that the scenario also required an increase in the use of coal-to-liquids instead of petroleum, and that other technologies would stagnate.

None of this was realistic, even at the time the scenario was first created.

RCP 8.5 was always nonsense, and though some scientists admitted as much a few years ago, others kept using it to generate peer-reviewed scare stories.

The mainstream media were all too willing to promote them, complete with headlines touting the next scientifically proven catastrophe that was soon to occur.

The NYP story lists economic policies that were informed by the climate scare, especially those in the Northeast United States, such as fracking bans, and “shutting down” all fossil-fuel electric generators in the state and promoting a fantasy electric system of wind, solar, and batteries, together with “dispatchable emissions-free generators” fueled by “green” hydrogen.

Governments Are Mandating The Use Of Implausible Climate Scenarios As Scientists Stand Mute

Of course, many prominent climate scientists are now claiming that the abandonment of RCP 8.5 is because of the efforts of net-zero initiatives, but that is also false.

Global coal consumption has increased, and atmospheric carbon dioxide continues to rise. Again, the economic assumptions baked into RCP 8.5 were always absurd.

For example, Pielke explains:

What happened after the RCPs were released in 2011 — Paris, the renewables revolution, expansion of US shale — is the unfolding history of the world continuing not to be plausibly characterized by RCP8.5. The scenario did not become implausible. The evidence that it was implausible simply became undeniable as the real world and the RCP8.5 world continued to diverge.

President Trump is now celebrating the abandonment of RCP 8.5, correctly and exuberantly stating that the UN climate committee’s projections were always “WRONG! WRONG! WRONG!”

READ MORE:

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New Report Reveals Massive Scale of Green Billionaire Funding of ‘Climate Emergency’ Reporting in Mainstream Media

BOTTOMLINE

Recent UN reports (from UNEP and related bodies in 2025–2026) state the opposite of the claim in key respects: the world is on track to exceed the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C warming target above pre-industrial levels “in the next few years,” with even optimistic scenarios peaking around 1.8°C.

Under current policies, projections are roughly 2.6–2.8°C by 2100.

These reports emphasize ongoing and escalating risks (extreme weather, sea-level rise, ecosystem impacts) and call for rapid emissions cuts plus large-scale carbon removal to limit overshoot and try to bring temperatures back down.

UN officials have continued to describe serious climate impacts and the need for stronger action.

A common source of this and similar claims is a 2026 update to future emissions scenarios (from the international ScenarioMIP/CMIP process used in climate modeling).

Researchers retired the most extreme high-emissions pathway (RCP8.5 / SSP5-8.5), which assumed very rapid ongoing growth in coal and fossil fuels with little policy response and projected roughly 4.5°C+ warming by 2100.

That pathway was already an outlier even when introduced; it has become less plausible due to real-world developments such as faster renewable energy deployment, slower coal growth in many places, and existing policies.

The updated range of scenarios still projects substantial warming under medium/current-policy pathways (often in the 2.5–3.5°C range depending on exact assumptions), with associated risks.

Lead authors and climate scientists have explicitly stated this is ordinary scientific updating based on new data and trends—not an admission that prior assessments or the basic science of human-driven warming was wrong or fabricated.

IPCC assessments (including AR6) continue to find that human activities, primarily greenhouse gas emissions, have caused the observed warming, and that risks increase with further warming.

In short, official UN/IPCC-linked material continues to treat human-caused climate change as real, ongoing, and a source of escalating risks that warrants emissions reductions and adaptation.

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