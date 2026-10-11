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GETV News 1
Oct 11

We unequivocally reject that conclusion The U.N. was most likely politically pressured to make that statement for the America and ttr rest of the world.🤨

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Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)'s avatar
Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)
Oct 11

Narrative change bc. of AI/Data Center‘s energy needs 😀

And re. climate chg.:

Around 2030 (plus/minus) climate will cyclically & rapidly get cooler - another Little Ice Age coming. But just temporarily.

Anyway, tough times ahead.

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