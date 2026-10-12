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Nathaniel
Oct 12

5D chess grandmaster? He's a malignant narcissit warmonger doddering old twit with ridiculous delusions of grandeur. His McDonalds diet will catch up soon.

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Nathaniel
Oct 12

It wouldn't be so bad if he hadn't betrayed all of his stated promises. Many who once liked him now have buyer's remorse.

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