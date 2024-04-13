The US Military knows the true election results of all legitimate votes cast before foreign interference altered the results. President Donald Trump conceded the 2020 presidency to a defiant private corporation USA, INC. That was the plan. A new American Declaration of Independence signed on July 4, 2020, went into effect on January 1, 2021. There is no more USA, INC. It is bankrupt, and those people elected under it are also defunct. We are now watching a White Hat military-controlled shadow presidency!