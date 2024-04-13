United States Corporation Dissolved – Welcome to the New Constitutional Republic of America
Donald Trump & others signed a new American Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2020. Fake Biden‘s inauguration is irrelevant since the office he assumes to take on January 20th no longer exists.
The US Military knows the true election results of all legitimate votes cast before foreign interference altered the results. President Donald Trump conceded the 2020 presidency to a defiant private corporation USA, INC. That was the plan. A new American Declaration of Independence signed on July 4, 2020, went into effect on January 1, 2021. There is no more USA, INC. It is bankrupt, and those people elected under it are also defunct. We are now watching a White Hat military-controlled shadow presidency!