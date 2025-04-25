Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
44m

No excuse necessary you’re working for the safety of Americans and if you don’t do your job get lost. This administration is gonna hold people accountable for their treasonous act. or their stupid acts!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture