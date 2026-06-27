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Jennie Gibson's avatar
Jennie Gibson
2h

Another factor that may not have been considered is that fish oils also vary in the amounts of mercury and other heavy metals and other contaminants they may contain. And I wonder about the bottled oil vs capsules. Nordic Naturals has, I believe, been tested to be more pure. A very complex topic for sure.

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Gabriele 176's avatar
Gabriele 176
8h

an other bullshit story no money in it, Look at all the shit you are buying in the supermarket and this is o.k. just like eggs which is the best you can do for yourself totally healthy. Lowers your cholesterol but can't patent it. I wish people would start thinking for themselves common sense which does not exist anymore/ Time to wake up.

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