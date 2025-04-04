By Hal Turner

April 4, 2025

Moscow has condemned President Trump’s warning to bomb Iran if it refuses a new nuclear deal, calling it an unacceptable “ultimatum.”

Iran is now considering a PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKE at Diego Garcia!

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure would destabilize the entire region and urged Washington to de-escalate.

President Trump’s message was clear: no deal means unprecedented bombing and renewed sanctions.

Tehran rejected talks, prompting President Trump to say, “It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen.”

Senior Iranian military officials are reportedly advocating for a preemptive strike on the US military base at Diego Garcia, citing concerns that it may soon be used as a launchpad for operations against Iran.

Russia and China are allies of Iran; an attack on Iran is an attack on those two countries and prepare for World War III.

IRAN REVEALS PLASMA WEAPONS

WATCH: SonOfEnos on X: "Iran releases information about its new plasma weapons. It's not laser based, and it is said that right now, only Iran has perfected this technology Could this be a game-changer? https://t.co/BpuTUErj0r" / X

Iran Supreme Leader Gives Speech - Holding Army Rifle!

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei delivered a speech after the Eid prayer in Tehran yesterday.

He spoke about Ramadan, its significance, the ongoing massacres in Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen, and the state of the Islamic world.

He stated that the US or other enemies who attack Iran will receive a harsh response and that the Zionist regime must be destroyed because it is a cancerous and false entity.



During his speech, the Ayatollah held an SVD "Dragunov" rifle, which he learned to use during his training in the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

The SVD 'Dragunov sniper rifle', is a semi-automatic designated marksman rifle/sniper rifle chambered in the 7.62×54mm cartridge, developed in the Soviet Union.

The SVD was designed to serve in a squad support role to provide precise long-range engagement capabilities to ordinary troops following the Warsaw Pact adoption of the 7.62×39mm intermediate cartridge and assault rifles as standard infantry weapon systems.

Russia, too!

It was only last month that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was seen in public wearing a Russian Army Special Forces Uniform:

Also yesterday, Iran activated its massive "Phased Array Radar" in anticipation of being attacked:

Putin in uniform, Khamenei with a gun.....it is almost like . . . . no, it actually is . . . writing on the wall.

TODAY:

Israel Channel 14 TV:

A large-scale attack on Iran will begin soon, described as the most unprecedented since World War II.

IMMEDIATE EFFECTS OF A WAR WITH IRAN

HOT WAR with Iran could trigger INFLATION APOCALYPSE.

Retaliation by Iran could choke off key oil routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb in the Red Sea, crippling the world’s oil supply, global energy experts say.

This would immediately impact 20 MILLION BARRELS p/DAY of oil and 77 million tons of Qatari LNG passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude oil price could initially surge to $110-$115 a barrel.

The same would apply to LNG prices, with Europe getting hit the hardest.

Global economic growth could be cut by 2%-3% if the disruption lasts 2-3 months.

A conflict with Iran amid a tariff war that the US is waging as of April 2, could set off an inflation spiral that would impact every American household. Why?

The US is highly dependent on imports, importing $4 trillion worth of goods in 2024.

The US manufacturing sector has been shrinking for years, hitting 10% of US GDP in 2024 compared with 30% for China.

The Federal Reserve upwardly revised its target for US inflation in 2025 from 2.5% to 2.7%. It also reduced its target for the US growth rate in 2025 from 2.1% to 1.7% blaming the revisions on Trump’s tariffs.

UPDATE 6:15 PM EDT --

The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued travel warnings for all Israelis traveling abroad.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force has announced exit restrictions from all air bases in the country, with no personnel allowed to leave.

(This is a common practice in most military units before a large operation begins. They do it for OpSec, so no troops pillow-talk before the attack begins.)

This morning, the Chief of US Central Command met with Israeli military leaders at the Kyria the underground fortress in Jerusalem, used to control all Israeli military operations.

Russian Foreign Ministry this evening:

“We warn against any strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Bombing these facilities will have consequences for the entire region.”

READ MORE:

Israel Vows ‘Large-Scale Attack on Iran’ Within 24 Hours

President Trump gives Iran chilling two-month deadline to fall into line & strike new nuke deal… or face the consequences

GATES OF HELL - Terrifying simulation reveals how apocalyptic Iran vs Israel war would quickly go nuclear & spiral into WORLD WAR III

Iran urged to strike Diego Garcia base ‘immediately’

BREAKING INTEL REPORT: IRAN WANTS TO DESTROY DIEGO GARCIA – U.S. NUCLEAR BOMBERS TARGETED | PRESIDENT TRUMP VOWS “TOTAL DESTRUCTION”

WATCH HERE —- Pentagon Reveals Worrying Fact "Iran Have Perfected Plasma Weapons"

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.