By EMILY STEARN

August 21, 2025

Doctors have sounded the alarm over a common daily pain drug amid fears it could trigger hallucinations in some patients.

The medicine—known as Norco—is an opioid that interacts with parts of the brain that react to pain, helping to alleviate it.

It is also prescribed occasionally to treat coughing and diarrhea.

Yet, medics have now discovered the drug may cause auditory and visual hallucinations when taken for prolonged period of time.

Doctors labelled it an 'underreported' and 'misattributed' phenomenon, given it has only been documented in a few medical reports.

Their warning comes on the back of one American man who was misdiagnosed with schizophrenia after developing hallucinations while taking the drug.

Writing in the journal Cureus, medics at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Centre, said the 67-year-old had reported auditory and visual hallucinations two years earlier, coinciding with beginning Norco for chronic back pain.

It was only after the unidentified man from Shreveport in Louisiana, decided to stop taking the drug when he had increased his dose and the hallucinations suddenly became 'more vivid', that they stopped completely.

The patient was suffering a range of serious medical conditions including coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, chronic back pain and hepatitis C.

He was also a regular cigarette smoker and confessed to occasionally taking cannabis once or twice a month.

He had no family history of mental health issues or dementia.

But at the age of 63 he was hospitalized for a seizure and roughly three weeks later began experiencing visual hallucinations, doctors said.

He reported seeing people trying to attack him and animals that weren't present and he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Prescribed an antipsychotic medication, Quetiapine, this reduced his symptoms and aided his sleep.

After two years on the drug, his dosage was lowered.

During this time, he began taking Norco in an effort to treat his chronic back pain.

However, he soon began experiencing visual hallucinations again including seeing worms crawling across the roof of his house and reported feeling like someone was following him.

After his back pain worsened, he also increased his intake of Norco to four tablets a day—still within the prescribed range.

He sought help from a psychiatry clinic, but also began to notice that the more Norco he took, the more vivid and intense the hallucinations became.

Eventually, he decided to stop taking the drug and discovered his hallucinations also ended.

'The withdrawal of his medication settled his symptoms, and no further episodes of hallucinations or paranoia have presented since,' doctors wrote.

'While one of the common symptoms associated with schizophrenia is hallucinations, that alone does not mean one has schizophrenia.

'In the case of our patient, his hallucinations ceased when he stopped taking Norco.'

The medics also noted that his first experience of hallucinations followed a seizure.

'Patients suffer a psychotic outbreak after undergoing a seizure cluster lasting several days,' they wrote.

The state of mental disturbance that comes on after a seizure may leave the patient with confusion, dementia, hallucinations, delusions, and irritability,'

Recreational cannabis also 'rarely induces full-blown psychosis', they added.

Schizophrenia is also typically a condition that is diagnosed in early adulthood.

'A sudden onset of hallucinations and paranoia in a man in his mid-60s, especially without a family history of mental illness, should raise suspicion about alternative causes,' they concluded.

Opioids can provide highly effective pain relief when used in the short-term.

However, when used over longer periods they can lead to dependence, cause physical and mental health issues, or even death from accidental overdoses or heart conditions resulting from side effects.

Health officials have long advised that Norco, which contains the substances hydrocodone and acetaminophen, should not be taken for prolonged periods of time.

According to the US medicines regulator, the Food and Drugs Administration, Norco 'exposes patients and other users to the risks of opioid addiction, abuse and misuse, which can lead to overdose and death'.

High-dose opioids have also been reported to more likely result in 'neurotoxic effects including hallucinations', studies have suggested.

But last year, analysis showed that NHS spending on addictive opioid painkillers had doubled since the pandemic.

Research also showed that longer waiting times for routine care, such as hip and knee replacements, triggered by Covid lockdowns caused a 40 per cent increase in prescriptions for highly addictive opioids.

Experts warned that many were reliant on the powerful drugs to get by, leaving them at risk of developing an addiction that continues even after their operation.

Symptoms of schizophrenia usually begin between ages 16 and 30.

They include hallucinations, muddled thoughts and speech and wanting to avoid people.

Figures suggest around 1 per cent of the world population suffers from the condition, including around 685,000 in the UK and two million in the US.

The cause of schizophrenia is not understood and it is believed to be a mix of genetics, abnormalities in brain chemistry and/or possible viral infections and immune disorders.

BOTTOMLINE

Doctors have issued a warning about the potential for Norco—a commonly prescribed opioid pain medication containing hydrocodone and acetaminophen—to cause hallucinations in some patients, particularly with prolonged use.

This alert stems from a case report published in the journal Cureus by physicians at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, detailing a 67-year-old man from Shreveport, Louisiana, who was misdiagnosed with schizophrenia after experiencing auditory and visual hallucinations while taking the drug for chronic back pain.

The physicians described opioid-induced hallucinations as an "underreported" and "misattributed" side effect, documented in only a few prior medical reports.

While opioids like Norco are effective for short-term pain relief, long-term use can lead to dependence, addiction, and risks like psychosis, overdose, or death.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises against prolonged use due to these dangers.

Broader Context on Drug-Induced Hallucinations and Misdiagnosis

Prevalence: Hallucinations are a known but rare side effect of opioids, affecting up to 6% of patients in some studies (e.g., with fentanyl ). They may involve visual, auditory, or tactile experiences and can mimic psychotic disorders like schizophrenia.

Other Medications Involved : Non-psychotropic drugs like corticosteroids, anticholinergics (e.g., scopolamine), and even some antibiotics or anti-malarials can induce psychosis. Up to 25% of first-episode psychosis cases may be medication-induced.

Misdiagnosis Risks : Schizophrenia misdiagnoses are common, especially in non-specialty settings. Symptoms like anxiety or hearing voices can lead to overdiagnosis; one study found 51% of referred patients had their schizophrenia diagnosis overturned upon specialist review. Conditions like bipolar disorder, delusional disorder, or even autoimmune encephalitis can present similarly.

Differentiation: Drug-induced psychosis often resolves upon stopping the offending substance, unlike primary schizophrenia, which requires ongoing treatment (e.g., antipsychotics like olanzapine or clozapine).

Recommendations

If experiencing hallucinations or psychiatric symptoms while on pain medications like Norco, consult a healthcare provider immediately—do not stop medications abruptly without guidance, as withdrawal can worsen issues.

Specialists emphasize thorough evaluations, including medication reviews, to avoid misdiagnosis. For chronic pain management, alternatives like non-opioid therapies should be considered to minimize risks.

This case underscores the importance of recognizing medication side effects in older adults or those with comorbidities.

