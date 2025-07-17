By Jack Buckby

July 17, 2025

Key Points and Summary on the B-52 Bomber in Guam

The U.S. Air Force has deployed a Bomber Task Force of B-52 Stratofortress aircraft to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam , a move intended as a clear signal of strategic deterrence to China.

The deployment, which began on July 8, is officially for training with regional allies like Japan and Australia.

However, the presence of these long-range, heavy strategic bombers, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons, serves as a potent reminder of American power projection in the Indo-Pacific.

This move aims to reinforce the "rules-based international order" amid rising regional tensions.

China Might Be Able to Hit U.S. Military Bases in Guam with Missile Swarms

Summary and Key Points: China’s expanding ballistic and cruise missile arsenal poses a growing threat to U.S. territories in the Pacific, notably Guam.

While Beijing’s hypersonic DF-27 missiles reportedly have an 8,000 km range—more than enough to target Guam—the size and accuracy of China’s arsenal remain unclear.

Intermediate-range missiles like the DF-26 can’t reach Guam from mainland China , while Chinese naval forces would face detection long before nearing the island.

Guam’s air defense capabilities and emerging technologies, such as satellite-based tracking and advanced interceptors, complicate potential attacks.

Yet, hypersonic threats like the DF-27 still pose serious defense challenges, underscoring ongoing concerns.

B-52 Bomber Now in Guam

A U.S. Bomber Task Force (BTF) consisting of multiple B-52 Stratofortress aircraft arrived at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on July 8, 2025.

The deployment supports Pacific Air Forces’ ongoing training with Allies, partners, and joint forces across the Indo-Pacific region.

The Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC), a U.S. Air Force command responsible for the nation’s long-range bomber forces and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), confirmed the deployment in a statement the following day.

“A Bomber Task Force deployment of multiple U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, Airmen, and support equipment from the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrived at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2025,” the statement reads.

A B-2 Spirit, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, taxis on the flightline at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Approximately 200 Airmen and three B-2 Spirits from Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB), Missouri, deployed to Andersen AFB in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s (PACOM) Bomber Assurance and Deterrence mission.

U.S. Strategic Command bombers regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to conduct U.S. PACOM-led air operations, providing leaders with deterrent options to maintain regional stability. The B-2s will conduct local and regional training sorties and will integrate capabilities with key regional partners, ensuring bomber crews maintain a high state of readiness and crew proficiency. (Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Smoot) .

Why Now?

According to the AFGSC, the deployment is intended to support “Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with Allies, partners, and joint forces” and “strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Beyond training, the mission’s emphasis on upholding the “rules-based international order” is widely understood to be a signal to China - and, to a lesser extent, North Korea - against further destabilizing behavior in the region.

The United States is effectively showing China that it has the power, reach, and allies necessary to respond quickly if China acts aggressively, especially toward Taiwan or in disputed areas like the South China Sea: Where World War III Could Begin

China’s New JH-XX Stealth Bomber Has Just 1 Mission

Key Points and Summary on JH-XX Bomber – China is developing a second, highly secretive stealth bomber known as the JH-XX, a platform designed to fill a tactical gap between its J-20 fighter and the larger H-20 strategic bomber.

First spotted in late 2024, the aircraft appears to feature a tailless, flying-wing design, suggesting advanced stealth capabilities.

J-36 Fighter. Image Credit: Screenshot from X.

Speculation about the JH-XX, which some analysts refer to as the J-36, centers on its potential role as a medium-range strike bomber with nuclear capabilities.

Its development represents a significant step in China’s ambition to challenge U.S. air power in the Indo-Pacific.

Training exercises in the region are also part of continued efforts to strengthen regional resistance to China.

The United States is helping ensure that countries like Japan, Australia, and South Korea can operate jointly and respond quickly in the event of Chinese provocations or regional escalation.

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a presence patrol mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

The B-52 is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds, at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet, within the atmospheric tropopause, with worldwide precision navigation capability, providing a unique rapid response to senior coalition leaders globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

How ‘X-Rays’ are Keeping the 70-Year-Old B-52 Bomber Flying

Key Points and Summary on B-52 Bombers – The U.S. Air Force is using an innovative “X-ray inspection” process to keep its ancient B-52 Stratofortress bombers flight-worthy well into the 2050s.

A Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) team at Edwards Air Force Base recently used this technique to examine the “guts” of a B-52 without having to take it apart.

The process, which is like a “doctor’s office for aircraft,” cut the standard inspection time by 17 days—a 60 percent improvement.

This new method not only saves time and money but also enhances safety by allowing maintainers to detect hidden airframe anomalies or fractures on the venerable bomber.

Why B-52s?

The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy strategic bomber that has served as a cornerstone of U.S. airpower since 1955.

Despite its age, the aircraft is still one of the most versatile American platforms, capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional weapons.

With a payload capacity of up to 70,000 pounds and an unfueled combat range approaching 9,000 miles, the B-52 can deliver enormous military power over long distances.

The B-52 can also operate at high subsonic speeds and reach altitudes of 50,000 feet - and with ongoing upgrades to its avionics, weapons systems, radar, and engines, it is expected to remain in service well into the 2050s.

In the context of the Guam deployment, the B-52 offers something that few other aircraft can: a visible, credible, and flexible deterrent to China.

Its presence at the Andersen Air Force Base, mere hours away from the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, sends a clear signal that the United States is prepared.

