By Cristina Laila

June 18, 2026

The Air Force on Wednesday released the names of the eight crew members killed in Monday’s B-52 bomber crash in California.

The reason for the crash is unclear, however, based on statements from a fallen crew member’s widow, there was likely a mechanical issue.

Eight crew members died after a B-52 bomber crashed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday.

Aerial view of Edwards Air Force Base, California (the site of the crash).

Edwards Air Force Base is located in Southern California in Kern County.

The crash happened at 11:20 am local time.

The names of the crew members were released on Wednesday following a 24-hour waiting period after all next of kin notifications were completed, in accordance with Department of War policy, the Air Force said.

The fallen Team Edwards members are:

Fox News reported:

The Cold War-era bomber crashed shortly after takeoff around 11:20 a.m. local time Monday at Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The crew was conducting a routine test mission to support the Air Force’s sweeping modernization program for the B-52 fleet, which includes evaluating a new radar system, upgraded avionics and new Rolls-Royce engines designed to keep the bomber operational into the 2050s.

As the Air Force pauses flight test operations at the base, the investigation is expected to focus heavily on the aircraft’s takeoff, looking for potential engine failures or controllability issues.

The probe will also likely examine maintenance records, especially after Smith’s widow told local outlet KTLA the plane was experiencing issues on the Friday before the fatal crash, causing the flight to be delayed.

The Air Force has indicated the full investigation could take up to six months to complete.

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BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Air Force has identified the eight crew members killed in the June 15, 2026, B-52 Stratofortress crash at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The aircraft burst into flames on or near the runway at Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave Desert.

Officials described the crash as unsurvivable, with all eight people on board killed.

The crew was a mixed team of military personnel (active-duty and reservist), government civilians, and contractors (including from Boeing and JT4).

The base noted this was the first fatal crash there in decades.

This remains a developing story. The Air Force continues to support the families and conduct the investigation.

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