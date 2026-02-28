By CLAUDIA AORAHA, OLIVIA CHRISTIE & ELIZABETH IVENS

February 28, 2026

Israel and the United States have launched a daylight missile attack on Iran following weeks of knife-edge tensions building up between President Donald Trump and the Ayatollah.

US urges embassy staff to evacuate Israel ‘due to safety risks’ as President Trump prepares for possible attack on Iran

President Trump, who ordered strikes on Iran last year, has repeatedly threatened Tehran with fresh military action if it does not cut a deal with the United States

The first apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday morning with thick smoke seen rising into the sky.

However, officials said the 86-year-old, who has not been seen in public for days, is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a secure location.

There are also unverified reports that others locations in Iran including Isfahan and Tabriz have been hit.

President Trump said in a video on Truth Social that the United States had begun ‘major combat operations’ in Iran.

‘Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,’ he said.

The strikes come amid growing tensions between the US and Iran with President Trump trying to pressure the Ayatollah into a deal over his nuclear programme.

Iran said there would be a ‘crushing response’ and warned that American military personnel and bases spread across the region would be targets for any retaliation.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done ‘to remove threats’.

An image shows smoke billowing from a building after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday morning

People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran

People run for cover following explosions in Tehran on Saturday

Several hospitals in Israel launched their emergency protocols, including moving patients and surgeries to underground facilities.

In Tehran, witnesses heard the first blast by Khamenei’s office. Iranian state television later reported the explosion, without offering a cause.

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time as it closed its air space.

The Israeli military said it had issued a ‘proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel’.

More explosions struck Iran’s capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes.

Meanwhile, Iran shut down its air space and mobile phone services were cut.

Israel has warned its own citizens to prepare to take cover if the Iranians fight back, with sirens already being heard across Israel.

The country’s Defense Force said: ‘This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel.’

Israel Katz, the Israeli Defense Minister, announced that the country is under a state of emergency as thick smoke rose from an explosion in downtown Tehran (pictured)

More explosions struck Iran's capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. He said the daylight attack was 'to remove threats,' without providing any further information. Early reports suggest that the attack on Iran was coordinated with the US

The IDF launched the surprise 'preemptive' attack in coordination with the US, according to Israeli and American officials

This week President Trump made the grave warning that Iran is manufacturing weapons that could soon strike the US

Airspace above Israel was closed to civilian flights following the strike this morning.

More explosions struck Iran’s capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes.

The explosions come as tensions are high between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

This week President Trump made the grave warning that Iran is manufacturing weapons that could soon strike the US.

Tehran is ‘working on missiles that will soon reach America, President Trump said during his State of the Union address on Tuesday. He also vowed to prevent Iran, the ‘number one sponsor of terrorism,’ from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

President Trump has openly flirted with regime change too, telling reporters recently that the ousting of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ‘would be the best thing that could happen.’

But US intelligence reports have not yet concluded that Iran is capable of crafting a weapon capable of reaching the homeland.

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) assessed last year that Iran could need until 2035 to create a ‘militarily viable’ intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) - the kind that travels thousands of miles, including, for a time, through space before the warhead plummets towards its target.

‘Iran has space launch vehicles it could use to develop a militarily-viable ICBM by 2035 should Tehran decide to pursue the capability,’ the DIA report states.

Smoke rises over residential area after an explosion in Tehran, Iran

A woman runs for cover following an explosion in Tehran

The explosions come as tensions are high between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme

Two aircraft carrier strike groups - representing around 15,000 soldiers, over a dozen ships, hundreds of planes and likely some submarines - are being used by President Trump to get Iran to capitulate to his denuclearization demands.

In addition, many thousands of troops and scores of military assets are on bases throughout the region, though there are some reports of evacuations.

The stalemate has recently shown some signs of traction with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, with chief Iran negotiator Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Oman’s foreign minister.

Additional meetings were scheduled for Friday.

The heated tensions this year come just months after Operation Midnight Hammer - one of the most sophisticated military aviation successes in recent American history.

Last June, President Trump’s B-2 Stealth Bombers were flown to Iran in a 37-hour secret mission to quell the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear capabilities.

Two dozen Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles hit Iran in the operation.

Their purpose was to neutralize Iranian defense systems protecting nuclear enrichment facilities at Isfahan. When these sites had been destroyed, the B-2 group entered Iranian airspace.

The stealth jet squadron slipped into enemy skies, moving into attack formation at ‘high altitude and high speed’, with lighter, more mobile F-22 fighter jets sweeping in front of the B-2s to shield them from any surface-to-air or air-to-air fire.

There was none. Not a single shot was fired at any of the aircraft or warships involved in Midnight Hammer from the beginning of the operation to its end.

BOTTOMLINE

Israel has launched what it describes as a pre-emptive military strike against Iran, with direct U.S. involvement.

Explosions have been reported in Tehran and several other Iranian cities, including Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated the attacks aim “to remove threats to the State of Israel,” while U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a video message that the U.S. has initiated “major combat operations” in Iran.

The situation is ongoing, with potential for further strikes and Iranian counterattacks. Casualties remain unknown, and global markets may react sharply to this development.

