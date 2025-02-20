President Donald Trump suggested that he would end the war in Ukraine as a gift to the Russian people. The terms of that peace, as far as we know from General Kellogg's peace plan will certainly be rejected by Russia. An advisor to the Kremlin may have revealed Russian thinking in stating that Russia's task was to help the United States transition to the new global order as peacefully as possible. What Are the Secret Societies Pulling Global Strings? Significant redrawing of borders, not only in Eastern Europe and the Middle East but also in the Americas might explain President Trump's ambitions to acquire control of Panama, Greenland and Canada.