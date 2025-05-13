U.S. Announces China Trade Deal in Geneva: US-China trade standoff just ended with a historic 90-day agreement
Phase I Of The US-China Trade Talks in Geneva is Successful. China Just 'Folded' in the Trade War. Chinese officials made THREE major concessions the media isn't reporting.
May 13, 2025
The White House released a statement on May 11, 2025 on the trade negotiations with China progress with China: U.S. Announces China Trade Deal in Geneva.
U.S. Announces China Trade Deal in Geneva
Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stated:
And U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer stated:
On May 12, 2025, the White House posted a Joint Statement on U.S.-China Economic and Trade Meeting in Geneva stating:
The accompanying Fact Sheet explicates:
I do recommend caution on celebrating this agreement because it is NOT a "done deal" trade agreement. It is only Phase I of the process.
Each country agreed to take certain steps by May 14 and if these steps are not accomplished, everything could collapse.
Should this Phase I of the agreement be completed satisfactorily, negotiations will recommence on May 14 and will continue until all issues of both countries are addressed.
China's Perspective:
